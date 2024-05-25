The second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge was completed on Friday, 24 May. The tournament is being played at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The cutline settled at 2-over 142 after the first two rounds. The following players missed the cut line at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Chesson Hadley (+5)

Dylan Wu (+5)

Hayden Springer (+5)

Jorge Campillo (+5)

Akshay Bhatia (+5)

Chris Kirk (+5)

Rafael Campos (+5)

Chris Gotterup (+6)

Chad Ramey (+6)

Max Greyserman (+6)

Matti Schmid (+6)

Justin Lower (+6)

Michael Block (+6)

Chez Reavie (+6)

Martin Trainer (+6)

Andrew Putnam (+6)

Carl Yuan (+7)

Ryan Palmer (+7)

Carson Young (+7)

Zac Blair (+7)

David Skinns (+7)

Max Homa (+7)

Nicolai Højgaard (+8)

Garrick Higgo (+8)

Jimmy Walker (+8)

Harry Hall (+8)

Erik Barnes (+9)

Ben Taylor (+10)

Paul Haley II (+14)

Adam Schenk (WD)

Alex Smalley (WD)

Grayson Murray (WD)

5 big names that missed the cut at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

#1 Max Homa

Max Homa is one of the notable names to miss the cut at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Max Homa scored an 8-over 78 which included six bogeys and one double bogey in the first round.

Homa had to considerably improve his score to make the cut on Friday. He did improve on his first round's performance but that wasn't enough to make it to the weekend. He scored one birdie in the second round to finish 1-under 69. He finished with an overall score of 7-over 147, five shots behind the cut line.

He has failed to make the cut for the second time in the tournament after 2020.

#2 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk also failed to make the cut for the second consecutive year at the Colonial Country Club. He scored one birdie and two bogeys to finish 1-over 71 on the first day.

Kirk's performance worsened in the second round where he scored 4-over 74. He scored a bogey on the front nine and one birdie, one double bogey and two bogeys on the back nine in the second round.

Kirk finished with an overall score of 5 over 145, the same score he had last year.

#3 Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore too once again failed to make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Moore finished with an overall score of 4-over 144. He carded a score of 1-under 69 in the first round but his performance dwindled in the second round. He scored one birdie and six bogeys to finish at 5-over 75 on the second day.

Moore missed cuts in his last two appearances in 2022 and 2023.

#4 Harris English

After a T12 finish at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, Harris English failed to make the cutline by one shot this year. English scored a 3-over 173 in the first two rounds of the tournament.

He has failed to make the cut for the second time in the Charles Schwab Challenge after 2020.

#5 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia won the 2024 Valero Texas Open last month. Bhatia missed the cutline by three shots at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has missed the cut at the second consecutive tournament this season, after the 2024 PGA Championship.

Bhatia scored an overall 5-over 145 in the first two rounds of the tournament.