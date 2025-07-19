5 big names who missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship 2025 ft. Emiliano Grillo 

Following the second round of the Barracuda Championship 2025, Rico Hoey took the lead with an aggregate of 26 points. He holds a 36-hole, one-point lead over Erik van Rooyen and Max McGreevy.
For the uninitiated, the Barracuda Championship 2025 is being played under a Modified Stableford format. Following the second day of action at the Tahoe Mountain Club, the cut line was set at 11 points.
In this article, we will look at five notable names who missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship 2025.
Five top golfers who missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship 2025
1) Adam Hadwin
Adam Hadwin shot a pair of 70s to collect 10 points over two days at Tahoe Mountain Club. As a result, he missed the weekend for his second straight missed cut.
2) Seamus Power
Seamus Power had collected 7 points on Day 1, but he failed to emulate that performance in the second round. He shot an even-par 71 and aggregated 10 points, missing the cut by a narrow margin.
3) Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap entered the week as the defending champion but had to bow out early after a woeful performance. He shot 78 on Day 1 and was at a deficit of six points. The second round witnessed a significant improvement as he bagged 7 points after shooting 69, but it wasn't sufficient to cross the cut line.
Since his win at Tahoe Mountain Club, Dunlap has missed a whopping eleven cuts. This season has been forgettable, as he has missed nine weekends out of 20 starts.
4) Emiliano Grillo
Emiliano Grillo entered the Tahoe Mountain Club on the back of decent performances. He hadn’t missed a cut in his last seven starts, but this week he shot 73 and 69 to miss his fourth weekend of the season.
5) Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Montgomery started the week with a 2-over 73 but made a significant improvement on Friday with a round of 67. However, he could only collect eight points and missed the cut by three points.