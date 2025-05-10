5 big names who missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic feat. Joel Dahmen

The 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic has completed its second round at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, with several notable players failing to make the cut.

Mackenzie Hughes and Cristobal Del Solar share the lead at 10-under-par after two rounds, each sitting at 132 total strokes. Hughes carded a 2-under 69 on Friday, while Del Solar climbed the leaderboard with a 4-under 67.

Danny Walker, Harry Higgs, Nick Watney, Will Chandler, and Davis Shore are all one shot behind at T3 with a 9-under total. Meanwhile, players like Tom Kim (T58), Harry Hall (T34), and Taylor Moore (T34) remain in the field but off the pace.

However, the week came to an early end for several well-known names who missed the cut.

Five players who couldn't make the cut at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1. Joel Dahmen

Dahmen opened with an even-par 71 on Thursday, making three birdies on holes 4, 7, and 15, but also carding bogeys on 1, 3, and 9.

In the second round, he started strong with a birdie on hole 1, but then struggled with a bogey on hole 3 and a double bogey on the par-4 8th. Two more bogeys came on holes 9 and 18, and he managed two birdies on holes 10 and 13, finishing with a 3-over 74.

2. Brandy Snedeker

Snedeker carded a 2-over 73 in the first round with three birdies and five bogeys. On Friday, he posted three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, and added another bogey and birdie on the back to finish outside the cut line.

3. Camilo Villegas

Villegas opened with a 3-over 74, which included a bogey on the 9th and a double bogey on the par-5 13th. He added another bogey on the 14th.

Camilo Villegas (Image Source: Imagn)

In the second round, he made one bogey on hole 3 and another on hole 14, but recovered with four birdies on holes 10, 12, 15, and 17, finishing with a 2-under 69. However, his total score of 3 over 143 wasn’t enough to make the cut.

4. Kevin Kisner

Kisner’s first round saw him card three birdies on holes 4, 5, and 16, but a bogey on hole 9 and a double bogey on the 14th left him with a 71. In the second round, he posted four birdies and three bogeys, finishing with a 70, but that wasn’t enough for him to advance to the weekend.

5. Justin Lower

Lower made two bogeys on holes 5 and 8 on the front nine and added a birdie on hole 9 to finish at 73 for the first round. In the second round, he made a bogey on hole 2 but followed it up with two birdies on holes 6 and 7. He then made an eagle on the par-5 15th hole but ended with bogeys on 16 and 18, finishing with a 3-under 68. Eventually, he couldn't recover enough to make it through to the weekend.

