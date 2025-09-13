5 big names who missed the cut at the Procore Championship ft. Webb Simpson

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 Procore Championship, a cut was imposed. The top 61 players and ties who posted a score of 1 under par or better over 36 holes made it through to the weekend.

While many posted late birdies on Friday to earn a spot inside the top 61, nearly half the field missed the cut in Napa Valley, California, including some big names like Webb Simpson.

Here's a look at five big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Procore Championship (via PGA Tour):

#1. Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson, Procore Championship (Image via Getty)

Webb Simpson struggled to post low scores this week at the Silverado Resort's North Course. While the opening round of the 2025 Procore Championship saw him post 12 pars, he struggled to hole putts for birdies despite being strong around the green.

The American golfer got off to a better start on Friday, being one under par through 11 holes. However, he recorded three bogeys in a four-hole stretch. Simpson carded in rounds of 2 over par 74 on both days to miss the cut by three strokes.

#2. Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam, Procore Championship (Image via Getty)

Andrew Putnam played some solid golf for two days in California, but unfortunately missed the cut. Thursday's round saw him par 9 straight holes. Having carded in two bogeys, he went on to even them out with birdies on the Silverado Resort's North Course's 15th and 17th holes.

Friday's round was going a lot better for the PGA Tour star as he was two under par through 12 holes. The last stretch of holes saw him post three bogeys and one birdie. Putnam bogeyed the last hole to miss the cut at the 2025 Procore Championship by one stroke.

#3. Adam Svensson

Adam Svensson, Wyndham Championship (Image via Getty)

Adam Svensson struggled with his approach shots this week at the 2025 Procore Championship, with a - 3.214 strokes gained around the green. The opening round of the tournament saw him post three bogeys and four birdies to end the day with a 1 under par 71 score.

The Canadian golfer opened up Friday's round with a double bogey 6 on the par 4 1st hole. Having gotten off to a bad start, he had a hard time keeping momentum up. Svensson proceeded to post five bogeys and two birdies, including one on the last hole, to card in a 5 over par 77 round to miss the cut by five strokes.

#4. Cristobal Del Solar

Cristobal Del Solar, RBC Canadian Open (Image via Imagn)

Cristobal Del Solar recorded one of his worst performances of the season so far at the 2025 Procore Championship. He got off to a decent start at the tournament with a 2 over par 74 round that included three bogeys.

However, the second round saw the Chilean golfer struggle with his putting. With 4.059 strokes gained lost in putting, he recorded five bogeys and three double bogeys. Solar's 10 over par 82 score on Friday resulted in him being placed second to last in the tournament, while Taylor Dickson claimed the last place with a 36-hole score of 13 over par.

#5. Max Greyserman

Max Greyserman, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image via Imagn)

Max Greyserman struggled with two major aspects of this game this week. The first round of the 2025 Procore Championship saw him struggle off the tee with 5.282 strokes lost. Thursday's round saw the professional golfer end the day with a 4 over par 76 round.

On the other hand, Greyserman's struggle during Friday's round was in his putting, with 4.267 strokes lost. He carded in five bogeys in his last 12 holes to end with a 3 over par 75 score.

