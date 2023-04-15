5 big names who missed the cut at RBC Heritage

The 2023 RBC Heritage saw some surprises after the completion of two rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday.

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and defending champion Jordan Spieth continued playing brilliant golf while Jimmy Walker surprised everyone with a three-stroke lead after the second round on Friday.

However, RBC Heritage also saw several big names failing to make the cut. Here's a look at the five big surprise exits at RBC Heritage.

#1. Tom Kim

Tom Kim during RBC Heritage round one

Tom Kim missed the cut by just one shot. Over two days, he hit five birdies and four bogeys at RBC to aggregate at 1-under 141(71-70). He carded a birdie on the final hole on Friday but that was not sufficient to progress into the weekend.

Prior to RBC, Kim had made seven straight cuts after that till RBC since missing the cut at the Sony Open in January.

#2. Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink with his caddie and wife Lisa Cink during RBC Heritage - Round Two

Like Kim, Stewart Cink also fell one stroke short of the cut at RBC. The three-time winner at RBC started well with a 3-under 68 but a poor round of 73 on Friday meant he missed six straight cuts.

#3. Billy Horschel

Billy Horschell during the second round of RBC Heritage

Billy Horschel carded 69 on Thursday his only score being lower than 70 in the last 11 rounds on the PGA Tour. The 69 was followed by a 74 on Friday that included three birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey.

#4. Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen had a disappointing second round at RBC Heritage

Joel Dahmen scored lower than Kink on Thursday. A round of 5-under 66 isn't bad by any golf standards, but the anti-climax hit on Friday when he carded a 75 in the second round. He started badly with two straight bogeys and hit three more bogeys to make a shock exit at RBC.

#5. Max Homa

Max Homa's streak of 15 consecutive cuts ended on Friday

It was the most shocking exit at the Harbour Town Golf Links as Homa's streak of 15 straight cuts ended on Friday. The two rounds of 73 and 72 included two double-bogeys and a triple-bogey. He last missed the cut at the Open Championship last year.

RBC Heritage leaderboard after two rounds

1 Jimmy Walker -12

T2 Justin Rose -9

T2 Xander Schauffele -9

T2 Scottie Scheffler -9

T5 Patrick Cantlay -8

T5 Tommy Fleetwood -8

T5 Viktor Hovland -8

T5 Mark Hubbard -8

T5 Aaron Rai -8

T10 Rickie Fowler -7

T10 Ben Griffin -7

T10 Emiliano Grillo -7

T10 Brian Harman -7

T10 Patton Kizzire -7

T10 Matt Kuchar -7

T10 Taylor Moore -7

T10 Jordan Spieth -7

T18 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T18 Doug Ghim -6

T18 Nate Lashley -6

T18 Jon Rahm -6

T18 Carson Young -6

T23 Hayden Buckley -5

T23 Cam Davis -5

T23 Zach Harris Johnson -5

T23 Lee Hodges -5

T23 Beau Hossler -5

T23 Denny McCarthy -5

T23 Adam Scott -5

T23 Justin Thomas -5

T23 Davis Thompson -5

T23 Brendon Todd -5

T23 Gary Woodland -5

Poll : 0 votes