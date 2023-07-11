5 big names missing from the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

The Genesis Scottish Open has set the stage for an exhilarating display of skill and sportsmanship. Golf fans and enthusiasts all around the world are looking forward to the coming of this important tournament, which is known for its rich history and difficult course.

From July 13 to July 16, 2023, it will be held in the beautiful Renaissance Club, set amid the scenic Scottish coastline, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators.

The Genesis Scottish Open attracts a star-studded field of golfing talent, including top-ranked players from around the world, with a stunning $9,000,000 cash up for grabs. Competitors, ranging from seasoned veterans to emerging new stars, will bring their A-game to compete for both glory and a major piece of the prize money.

5 top golfers not participating in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Despite the excitement surrounding the tournament, a few famous names have decided to skip this year's Genesis Scottish Open. Here are five notable personalities who will not be competing:

Xander Schauffele

After winning the J. P. McManus Pro-Am, Schauffele will not compete in the Genesis Scottish Open. Despite his recent triumph and course record-breaking performance, he has decided to take a break from the competition.

Cameron Smith

While his absence from the Genesis Scottish Open is sad, the excellent golfer has decided to take a break from the competitive circuit. Smith's dynamic style of play and remarkable accomplishments would be missed at the event.

Jon Rahm

He has decided to take a well-deserved break after his stunning victory at the US Open when he became one of only four players to win both the Masters and the US Open after trailing by multiple strokes going into the final round. With his win, he reclaimed the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. He cemented his place among the golfing legends with his unrivaled performance, leaving spectators in awe of his amazing talent and unflinching drive.

Dustin Johnson

World-famous Dustin Johnson has opted out of the tournament despite the fact that his big swing and remarkable skills have made him a force to be reckoned with in the golfing world. During the competition, fans will miss his authoritative presence on the course.

Patrick Reed

Known for his tenacity and intense competitiveness, Reed has opted to withdraw from the Genesis Scottish Open. While his departure will be noticed, it will create an opportunity for other players to shine.

These notable absences from the tournament field emphasize these players' personal decisions to prioritize rest and rehabilitation. This opens the door for newcomers and allows them to make their imprint on the competition.

As the tournament approaches, golf fans can expect a competitive competition and captivating displays of skill from the competitors.

