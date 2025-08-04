5 big names who underpeformed at the 2025 AIG Women's Open ft. Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko

The 2025 AIG Women's Open saw a star-studded field compete for a chance to win a Major championship. The players put up their best skills in an attempt to conquer the challenging course at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.

Ad

However, not everyone performed up to the mark. With Miyu Yamashita winning by a two-stroke margin, several world-class golfers like Nelly Korda struggled to post a good finish.

Here's a look at 5 golfers who underperformed at the 2025 AIG Women's Open (via LPGA Tour):

#1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Nelly Korda suffered a gigantic loss following the conclusion of the 2025 AIG Women's Open. Heading into the final round of the tournament, she had posted rounds of 2 under par 70, even par 72, and 2 over par 74.

Ad

Trending

Korda needed to put up a good score on Sunday in order to place inside the top 25 and retain her position as World No. 1. Unfortunately, she posted a three-over-par 75 round to total 3 over par for the week and tie for 36th place. The Olympian's 71 weeks at the World No. 1 position have come to an end.

#2. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Lydia Ko opened up the 2025 AIG Women's Open with rounds of 1 over par 73 on Thursday and Friday. Having shot a 2-under-par 70 round, the penultimate round saw her best performance yet.

Ad

However, she struggled during the final round and posted a 3-over-par 75 round on Sunday. Ko tied for 36th place with Nelly Korda and Sarah Schmelzel.

#3. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, CP Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

Despite making the cut at the 2025 AIG Women's Open after two consecutive missed cuts, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard struggled to post consistent scores this week.

Ad

Having opened up with a 4-over-par 76 round, she posted a stunning 3-under-par 69 round on Friday. However, Saturday's round saw an unbelievable 8-over-par 80 round filled with eight bogeys and one double bogey.

While the final round got off to a good start with five consecutive pars before recording an eagle on the 6th hole. Roussin-Bouchard proceeded to close out with five bogeys and two double bogeys. She ended the tournament in near last place, 69th, in the 71 man field.

Ad

#4. Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire, CPKC Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

Leona Maguire has ended her streak of four back-to-back finishes in the top 20. Having begun fairly consistently with an even par 72 and a one-over-par 73 round, her scoring got worse over the next two days.

Ad

Saturday's round saw the Irish golfer put up a 3-over-par 75 round as a result of four bogeys in the day. Maguire's final round at the 2025 AIG Women's Open saw her struggle to hit greens. Having hit only 9 greens in regulation on Sunday, she posted a 7-over-par 79 round to tie for 63rd place.

#5. Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

Having posted five finishes inside the top 20 this season on the LPGA Tour, Patty Tavatanakit has found herself in a streak of poor finishes. As the current World No. 38 golfer, she tied for 63rd place this week with a total 11 over par score.

The Thai golfer managed to hit 22 out of 56 fairways off the tee and only a mere 43 out of 72 greens in regulation. She also struggled with scrambling in and out of the bunkers throughout the week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More