5 big rivalries to watch at Ryder Cup 2023 ft. Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy

The Ryder Cup 2023 is set to start on Friday, September 29, at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

The American squad includes Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka. Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas are the other members of the team.

Meanwhile, the European team comprises Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood. Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, and Nicolai Hojgaard round up the squad.

Fans will witness big names fighting for national/regional pride this week, and will also be keen to watch the underlying rivalries between the best players. While we look forward to the exciting Ryder Cup 2023 ahead, here's a look at five big rivalries to watch this week.

Top Five rivalries to see at the Ryder Cup 2023

#1 Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka

While Jon Rahm has been the best player on the PGA Tour this year, Brooks Koepka also had a memorable season. Both have won Majors this year and had runner-up finishes at another Major as well. Koepka lost track on the final day of the 2023 Masters, which ended with the Spaniard beating him by two strokes.

Being the only LIV golfer at the Rome event, Koepka will have a point to prove at the Ryder Cup 2023, and he will look to avenge the Masters defeat this week.

#2 Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark

A few days ago, Wyndham Clark stated that he wouldn't shy away from facing Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup 2023. He added that he wanted to beat the four-time major champion and prove himself.

McIlroy has been in pretty good form this year and has finished outside of the top 10 only once since the Masters in April. Clark, on the other hand, had a year to remember as he went on to win the Wells Fargo Championship and the US Open, his first two titles. At the LACC, he edged out McIlroy by just a single stroke.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman has been part of six Ryder Cups, while this will be Clark's debut at the biennial event. An enticing contest awaits fans.

#3 Justin Rose and Justin Thomas

It would not be wrong to say that the two Justins are statistically the best players on their respective teams at the Ryder Cup 2023. While Thomas has an overall record of 6-2-1 in two appearances so far, Rose has a record of 13-8-2 in five Ryder Cups.

Thomas will be looking to overcome the nightmare of a season he had, while Rose will want to continue his legacy as one of the greatest Ryder Cup players for Team Europe.

#4 Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay

Both Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay are returning to the Ryder Cup for the second straight year.

Cantlay had a memorable debut in Wisconsin as he remained undefeated and earned 3.5 points. Hovland, on the other hand, struggled to get even a single win and could grab just one point in five matches.

However, Hovland is a different player now and is the reigning FedEx Cup Champion with three titles this year. Cantlay, meanwhile, has remained winless this season. It will be interesting to see how two players with contrasting 2023 seasons fare against each other.

#5 Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns

Both Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns are making their Ryder Cup debuts this week. Burns won the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this year, while rookie Aberg also registered his maiden win at the Omega European Masters.

Being surrounded by the big names at the Ryder Cup 2023, the two first-time Ryder Cup participants will look to prove themselves in their debut at the event.