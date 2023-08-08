5 biggest earners in FedEx Cup history ranked

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will start this week with the first event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will take place from Thursday, August 10, to Sunday, August 13, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

This year, the purse for the three events in total is at an all-time high of $75 million. The FedEx Cup has witnessed various champions over the 16-year history of the competition, and players have made a good amount of money in the Playoff events.

Here's a look at the five highest earners at the FedEx Cup.

Top five earners in FedEx Cup history

5) Justin Rose

Justin Rose poses with the trophy alongside Tiger Woods after winning the 2018 Playoffs

Justin Rose has made 45 starts in the Playoffs and earned $25,586,512, which includes the tournament earnings of $10,344,012. Rose is 32nd in this season's standings, and this will be his 17th start in the Playoffs, having missed only once in 2021.

Rose's sole win in the Playoffs has come at the 2011 BMW Championship. However, he claimed the FedEx Cup in 2018 after finishing runner-up at the Dell Technologies Championship and BMW Championship, followed by a T4 finish at the Tour Championship.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas poses with the trophy after winning the 2017 Playoffs

Although Thomas missed the ticket to Memphis by just one stroke on Sunday, August 6, he has bagged a good sum of money over the years at the Playoffs.

The 30-year-old golfer has so far made $32,104,428 in 27 starts at the Playoffs, which includes tournament earnings of $7,209,428. In the past six seasons, he has never finished outside of the T7 at the Tour Championship and won the FedEx Cup title in 2017. Last year, he finished fifth at the Tour Championship.

3) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods during the Barclays 2017

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is the all-time highest earner on the PGA Tour as well, with total earnings of more than $121 million. In the Playoffs, he is the third-highest earner with total earnings of $39,042,804 in 26 starts.

The 47-year-old golfer is one of only two golfers two win the FedEx Cup title more than once. Following his dominant win at the inaugural Playoff in 2007, he claimed his second title in 2009. He held the record for the most wins until Rory McIlroy surpassed him in 2022.

2) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson poses after winning the 2020 Tour Championship

Dustin Johnson is now a LIV-associated professional, but he has had a stellar record on the PGA Tour. Even in the Playoffs, he has had his fair share of memorable moments.

Johnson has earned $41,874,766 from 45 Playoff starts. He has won four tournaments in the playoffs, and his lone FedEx Cup win came in 2020.

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy poses with the trophy after the 2022 Tour Championship

The Northern Irishman has made $61,216,682 in 39 Playoff starts and is the most successful individual in the Playoffs.

Rory McIlory won his third title in 2022 to break Tiger Woods' 13-year-old record for most wins. Besides, he also finished runner-up in 2012 and third in 2014.