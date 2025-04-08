5 featured groups to watch out for at the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters is right around the corner, and with a purse of $20 million, the event is expected to be massive this year. Recently, the first round groups for the event were also released, and fans couldn't be more excited after seeing them. Let's take a look at the groups that every fan should keep an eye on this year.

Ad

Along with Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and many big names are taking part in the 2025 Masters. All of the groups are certainly looking great, but here are the five that will undoubtedly be competitive:

Scottie Scheffler - Justin Thomas - Jose Luis Ballester

Rory McIlroy - Ludvig Åberg - Akshay Bhatia

Jon Rahm - Wyndham Clark - Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama - Shane Lowry - Bryson DeChambeau

Adam Scott - Xander Schauffele - Viktor Hovland

Ad

Trending

Along with these five most anticipated groups, fans have also pointed out three additional groups that can be key ones for the 2025 Masters. They are:

Collin Morikawa - Joaquin Niemann - Min Woo Lee

- Min Woo Lee Jordan Spieth - Tyrrell Hatton - Tom Kim

Brooks Koepka - Russell Henley - Sungjae Im

Meanwhile, the golfers have begun their preparation for the 2025 Masters. The event's practice rounds are scheduled for Monday (April 7), Tuesday (April 8), and Wednesday (April 9). This allows the players to become acquainted with the conditions of the course. Unfortunately, the practice round on Monday was shortened due to inclement weather.

Ad

Storm warnings for damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, and the threat of tornadoes caused the players to cancel the session that day. With better conditions on Tuesday, the players returned to the course for a fantastic practice session. Notably, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler joined the course to improve their shots.

What are the tee times for the 2025 Masters?

The Masters - Practice Day Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 Masters has undoubtedly piqued fans' interest. And this year's event will feature multiple players attempting to fulfill their dreams. Whether it's Rory McIlroy trying to complete the Career Grand Slam or Scottie Scheffler attempting to win two consecutive Masters, the event is expected to be action-packed.

Ad

Tournament's tee times are also released, and here's a detailed look (all times ET):

Thursday, April 10

Honorary Starters: 7:30 a.m.

First Round 1 tee time: 7:40 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Round 1 telecast: 3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, April 11

First Round 2 tee time: 7:40 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Round 2 telecast: 3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 12

First Round 3 tee time: TBA

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Round 3 coverage: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Paramount+)

Round 3 telecast: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (CBS)

Ad

Sunday, April 13

First Round 4 tee time: TBA

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Round 4 coverage: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Paramount+)

Round 4 telecast: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (CBS)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More