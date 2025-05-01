5 featured groups to watch out at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 ft. Charley Hull

This week, LPGA Tour players are gearing up to tee off at the inaugural edition of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The tournament is scheduled to start with the first round on May 1 and will conclude on Sunday, May 5, in Ivins, Utah. The tournament has a prize purse of $3 million, and the winner will take home $450,000.

Ad

The tournament, which will be held at Black Desert Resort, will feature a stellar field of top golfers, including Charley Hull, Lilia Vu, Megan Khang, and Allisen Corpuz. Hull will tee off with Ruoning Yin and Ayaka Furue, while Vu will get things underway in a group with Mao Saigo and Brooke M. Henderson.

Here are the five featured groups for the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025:

5 featured groups to watch at the 2025 LPGA Black Desert Championship

#1. Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Ayaka Furue

Ad

Trending

The first featured group includes Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull and Ayaka Furue. The three players will play the first 36 holes together. The group will tee off for the first round at 1:21 pm ET on the first tee hole. All three of them have odds of +1800, as per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yin comes after a runner-up finish at the Chevron Championship, losing to Mao Saigo in the playoffs. Hull has had three top-20 finishes this season, and Furue has had seven top-20 finishes in her last nine starts.

Ad

#2. Mao Saigo, Lilia Vu, Brooke M. Henderson

Mao Saigo won her first LPGA Tour tournament last week at the Chevron Championship 2025. She won the tournament in a five-way playoff with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Saigo is paired with Lilia Vu and Brooke M. Henderson, and the group will tee off at 1:10 pm ET on the first tee hole in the first round of the Black Desert Championship.

#3. Celine Boutier, Haeran Ryu, Megan Khang

Ad

Celine Boutier is scheduled to play the first two rounds in a group with Haeran Ryu and Megan Khang. They will start the game on Thursday on the tenth tee hole at 7:55 am ET.

Ryu has five top-20 finishes in her last seven starts, while Boutier comes to the tournament after a missed cut at the Chevron Championship.

#3. Ingrid Lindblad, Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis

The next featured group includes Ingrid Lindblad, Minjee Lee and Stacy Lewis. All of them are scheduled to start the game for the first round at 8:06 am ET on the tenth hole.

Ad

#5. Ina Yoon, Gaby Lopez, Pajaree Anannarukarn

Gaby Lopez is also in the featured group to watch at the 2025 LPGA Black Desert Championship. She will tee off in a group with Ina Yoon and Pajaree Anannarukarn. The group is scheduled to start the first round at 7:33 am ET on the first tee hole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More