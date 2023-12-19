5 golfers who earned 2024 PGA Tour cards at Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

The final stage of PGA Tour Q-School concluded on Sunday, December 13, with five players earning PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season.

A total of 165 players competed for the top five spots over the four days at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida. While the top five earned PGA Tour status for the next season, the first 25 finishers received exemptions for 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. The top 40 finishers earned eight guaranteed starts.

Here's a closer look at the five players who earned PGA Tour cards at Q-School.

Five players who earned PGA Tour cards at Q-School

1) Harrison Endycott

Harrison Endycott, a rookie on the PGA Tour last year, narrowly missed finishing in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup. Despite having conditional status, he won the PGA Tour Q-School to regain full status. He shot a 3-under 67 to aggregate at 15-under, defeating Trace Crowe by a four-stroke margin.

The 27-year-old Australian golfer had a below-par first season, making just 13 cuts in 33 starts. His best finish was 10th place at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

2) Trace Crowe

Trace Crowe also shot a 67 on Sunday at Ponte Vedra Beach to finish runner-up at 11-under. This marks his first time earning PGA Tour status.

He had an opportunity to secure the card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship but fell short after shooting 76 and 74 in the final two rounds.

3) Blaine Hale, Jr.

Blaine Hale Jr. finished third at the PGA Tour Q-School, carding a 1-over 71 on Sunday and aggregating at 9-under, six strokes back. The 26-year-old American has played only one PGA Tour-sanctioned event so far, but more opportunities lie ahead.

Hale Jr. made 10 starts on the All-Pro Tour this season, securing five top-10 finishes.

4) Hayden Springer

Hayden Springer shot a 69 in the final round of the Q-School, his fourth straight score in the 60s as he finished joint-fourth to secure his Tour card. The fourth-place finish at the event was quite emotional for him, as he had just lost his three-year-old daughter last month, who suffered from Trisomy 18.

"She’s special," Springer was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour. "She’s very special. She’s so special, and we’re going to miss her forever. There’s no way around that, but she was strong. She was a fighter. We always said she had strength in heart, and that will stay with us forever."

The 26-year-old golfer had already earned Korn Ferry Tour status after topping the PGA Tour Canada's points list. He won two events on the Canada Tour and achieved two other top-10 finishes in seven starts.

5) Raul Pereda

Raul Pereda shot a 1-under 69 on Sunday to secure the final spot and earn a PGA Tour card. He is now the only Mexican golfer on the PGA Tour. Earlier, he made his Tour debut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing T60 at 3-under.

Pereda attended Jacksonville University and then played primarily on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica.