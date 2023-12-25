5 golfers who made the biggest jumps in OWGR 2023 ft. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has reclaimed center stage in the ever-changing landscape of professional golf. The American made a remarkable return to the green at the 2023 Hero World Challenge after a hiatus, experiencing a surprising surge in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

However, the spotlight doesn't shine solely on Woods in the OWGR narrative of 2023. Amidst the highs and lows of his journey, five other golfers have quietly and significantly etched their names into the golfing annals, making extraordinary leaps in the rankings.

5 biggest jumps in OWGR in 2023 ft. Tiger Woods

Let's see the stories of these five golfers whose performances have reshaped the landscape of the OWGR in 2023.

#1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, 15-time major champion, made a comeback to golf at the 2023 Hero World Challenge after his injury. He was ranked 1328th on the OWGR at the start of the championship, but his 18th-place finish brought him to the 898th spot with a jump of 430 places.

Woods' roller-coaster journey saw him at 1294th before the Genesis Invitational, where a T45 finish elevated him to 985th. The 2023 Masters Tournament saw him briefly at 1001st, but a withdrawal led to no points gained, still pushing him to 997th. He is currently placed 892nd in the world.

#2. Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen utilized an exemption, notching back-to-back victories at the DP World Tour. His victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, just six days apart, propelled him from a previous OWGR rank of 441 to an impressive 133rd. Oosthuizen's jump of 308 spots underscores the impact of his consecutive wins and the strategic use of sponsor exemptions.

#3. Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann's victory at the ISPS Handa Australian Open along with a solid T5 finish at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship pushed him from 82nd to 59th on the OWGR. Niemann's strategic play has showcased his potential as a rising star in the golfing world.

#4. Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover's performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he clinched the title with an impressive 56.08 points, propelled him from 53rd to 30th in the Official World Golf Rankings. With consistent play, including a 1st place finish at the Wyndham Championship.

#5. Byeong-hun An

An's 2023 season was amazing, filled with some wonderful performances. He finished in 2nd place at the Wyndham Championship, which earned him 21.38 points. Because of this, he moved up from 79th to 57th in the Official World Golf Rankings.