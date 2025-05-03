5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship

The 2025 Black Desert Championship is underway at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. Following the conclusion of the second round, a cut was established at 3-under par.
The top 58 players and ties made it through to the weekend. While 12 golfers bear a total 3-under par score, 13 players totalled 2-under par to miss the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by one stroke, including several big time players.
Here's a look at five players who missed the cut at this week's Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):
#1 Linnea Strom
Linnea Strom missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by one stroke. The Swedish golfer positioned herself in the middle of the field with a 1-under par 71 score for the first round.
The LPGA Tour star missed the cut in the most unfortunate way. Strom was 3-under par for the day through 17 holes on Friday, May 2. However, the Black Desert Golf Course's par-5 seventh hole saw her card an unfortunate double bogey 7 to end the day with a 1-under par 71 score.
Even if she had carded in a bogey on the hole, it would have been enough to see her through to the weekend.
#2 Akie Iwai
Akie Iwai missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by two strokes. The LPGA Tour rookie recently shot to fame after recording two runner-up finishes in her first four starts on the circuit.
However, this week marks her second consecutive missed cut after she missed her first cut of her career at the Founders Cup. Akie Iwai posted a 2-over par 74 opening round. The Japanese golfer fought hard on Friday with a 3-under par 69 round in hopes of making the cut.
#3 Patty Tavatanakit
Patty Tavatanakit missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by five strokes. The Major championship winner posted two rounds of 1-over par 73 to total 2-over par for 36 holes of competition.
The UCLA graduate averaged 268 yards off the tee this week. Tavatanakit struggled to make putts drop over the past two days. While she hit 16 out of 18 greens in regulation on Friday, she was able to hit 12 on Thursday (May 1).
#4 Lilia Vu
Lilia Vu struggled to perform at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The LPGA Tour sensation opened up the tournament with a 6-over par 78 round, comprised of two double bogeys and four bogeys.
While she got off to a good start on Friday with two birdies in the first four holes, she carded four bogeys in a span of five holes, which was interrupted by a double bogey. The former World No. 1 golfer recorded a 2-over par 74 round on Friday.
#5 Stacy Lewis
Stacy Lewis totalled six-over par over 36 holes to miss the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by nine strokes. The American golfer posted a 5-over par 77 round on Thursday. That round saw her play great off the tee, with 13 out of 14 fairways hit. However, she struggled to find greens and hole putts.
The 40-year-old got off to a tricky start on Friday with a double bogey 6 on the par-4 second hole. While her iron game showed significant improvement, a streak of bogeys on the back nine set her back further on the leaderboard.