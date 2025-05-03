5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship

The 2025 Black Desert Championship is underway at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. Following the conclusion of the second round, a cut was established at 3-under par.

Ad

The top 58 players and ties made it through to the weekend. While 12 golfers bear a total 3-under par score, 13 players totalled 2-under par to miss the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by one stroke, including several big time players.

Here's a look at five players who missed the cut at this week's Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

#1 Linnea Strom

Linnea Strom, The Chevron Championship (Image via Getty)

Linnea Strom missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by one stroke. The Swedish golfer positioned herself in the middle of the field with a 1-under par 71 score for the first round.

Ad

Trending

The LPGA Tour star missed the cut in the most unfortunate way. Strom was 3-under par for the day through 17 holes on Friday, May 2. However, the Black Desert Golf Course's par-5 seventh hole saw her card an unfortunate double bogey 7 to end the day with a 1-under par 71 score.

Even if she had carded in a bogey on the hole, it would have been enough to see her through to the weekend.

Ad

#2 Akie Iwai

Akie Iwai, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

Akie Iwai missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by two strokes. The LPGA Tour rookie recently shot to fame after recording two runner-up finishes in her first four starts on the circuit.

Ad

However, this week marks her second consecutive missed cut after she missed her first cut of her career at the Founders Cup. Akie Iwai posted a 2-over par 74 opening round. The Japanese golfer fought hard on Friday with a 3-under par 69 round in hopes of making the cut.

#3 Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit, Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

Patty Tavatanakit missed the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by five strokes. The Major championship winner posted two rounds of 1-over par 73 to total 2-over par for 36 holes of competition.

Ad

The UCLA graduate averaged 268 yards off the tee this week. Tavatanakit struggled to make putts drop over the past two days. While she hit 16 out of 18 greens in regulation on Friday, she was able to hit 12 on Thursday (May 1).

#4 Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

Lilia Vu struggled to perform at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The LPGA Tour sensation opened up the tournament with a 6-over par 78 round, comprised of two double bogeys and four bogeys.

Ad

While she got off to a good start on Friday with two birdies in the first four holes, she carded four bogeys in a span of five holes, which was interrupted by a double bogey. The former World No. 1 golfer recorded a 2-over par 74 round on Friday.

#5 Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis, Solheim Cup (Image via Imagn)

Stacy Lewis totalled six-over par over 36 holes to miss the cut at the 2025 Black Desert Championship by nine strokes. The American golfer posted a 5-over par 77 round on Thursday. That round saw her play great off the tee, with 13 out of 14 fairways hit. However, she struggled to find greens and hole putts.

The 40-year-old got off to a tricky start on Friday with a double bogey 6 on the par-4 second hole. While her iron game showed significant improvement, a streak of bogeys on the back nine set her back further on the leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More