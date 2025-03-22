5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship, a cut was imposed. Players that carded a total of 2 over par or better safely after the 36 holes made it through to the weekend.

The top 65 players plus ties made the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship, with Jacob Bridgeman taking the solo lead. More than half the field will head home early, including some of the PGA Tour's best players—Zach Johnson and Luke Donald.

Here's a look at 5 of the biggest names who missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

#1. Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson, Valspar Championship (Image via Getty)

Zach Johnson came very close to making the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship. The American golfer carded a total score of 3 over par to miss the cut by one stroke.

The 49-year-old opened the tournament with a four-over-par 75 score. Johnson got off to a tricky start on Friday with two bogeys in the first three holes. Determined to make the cut, he went on to card in five birdies to end the day with a 1-under par 70 score.

#2. Cam Davis

Cam Davis, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

Cam Davis missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship by one stroke. The Australian golfer had a fairly decent start at the tournament with an even-par 71 score carded in on Thursday.

However, Friday's round saw the PGA Tour star struggle with the Innisbrook Resort's front nine. He carded in 3 bogeys and one double bogey on the first leg to card in a 4-over-par 40. The back nine was more consistent for Davis as he recorded 6 pars, two birdies, and one bogey to end the day with a 3-over-par 74 score.

#3. Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson, Valspar Championship 2025 (Image via Getty)

Having made 3 starts on the PGA Tour so far this year, Webb Simpson missed his second cut in a row at this week's Valspar Championship. He carded in a total 36-hole score of 3 over par to miss the cut by one stroke.

Simpson posted consistent scores at the Innisbrook Resort in Florida over the past two days. He recorded scores of 2 over par 73 and 1 over par 72 comprised of 3 birdies, 27 pars, and 6 bogeys.

#4. Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen, Valspar Championship (Image via Getty)

Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship. Having made 8 starts on the PGA Tour this year, this week marked his fourth missed cut.

The 37-year-old carded an opening round score of 3 over par 74 and matched the score on Friday. Dahmen totaled 6 over par for two days to miss the cut by four strokes.

#5. Luke Donald

Luke Donald, Valspar Championship (Image via Imagn)

Luke Donald missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship. This event marked the 47-year-old's second PGA Tour start of the year as well as his second missed cut.

The Englishman opened up the tournament with a 4 over par 75 score and followed it up with a 5 over par 76 round on Friday. With a total of 9 over par, the Team Europe Ryder Cup star missed the cut by 7 strokes.

