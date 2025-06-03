5 golfers who outperformed their odds at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open ft. Maja Stark

The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open has concluded at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Among a star-studded field, many golfers rose to the occasion and performed well under the high-pressure environment of a Major championship.

Ad

While household names like Nelly Korda fought their way through the course's challenging slopes and winds, several lesser-known players completely outplayed their odds at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open.

Here's a look at such 5 golfers.

#1. Maja Stark

Maja Stark, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Getty)

Maja Stark bore odds of 150 - 1 to win the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, according to CBS Sports. The Swede stunned analysts and fans alike with her performance. Known for her aggressive play, she stuck to her guns on the course, putting up a scoring average of 70.25 and winning the Major.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open winner held the 54-hole lead at the tournament with a 7-under-par score. She posted an even par 72 on Sunday to win by a two-stroke margin over Rio Takeda and World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

#2. Hailee Cooper

Hailee Cooper, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

According to CBS Sports, Hailee Cooper had odds of 300 - 1 at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. The American golfer stood out in the field with consistent scoring. She posted rounds of 71, 72, 72, and 70 to bear a scoring average of 71.25.

Ad

Cooper tied for 7th place with a 3-under-par score. The former collegiate golfer posted a birdie on the 72nd hole to secure her third top ten finish in ten appearances.

#3. Julia Lopez Ramirez

Julia Lopez Ramirez, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

Julia Lopez Ramirez entered the 205 U.S. Women's Open with 400 to 1 odds. She grabbed the early lead with a 4-under-par 72 round on Thursday and went on to remain in contention through 54 holes.

Ad

However, the last day saw the Spaniard post a 7-over-par 79 score to end the week tied for 19th place. The 22-year-old LPGA Tour rookie saw her career-best finish at the Major championship.

#4. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Pauline Roussin Bouchard, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

As per CBS Sports, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard bore odds of 500 to 1 to win the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The Frenchwoman fought against the odds and tied for 28th place with a total 4 over par score.

Ad

Roussin-Bouchard recorded her career-best finish at a Major championship this week in Erin Hills, alongside her best finish of the current LPGA Tour season. Having hit 51 out of 56 fairways, she displayed remarkable consistency with her driver and woods.

#5. Chiara Tamburlini

Chiara Tamburlini, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

Chiara Tamburlini went into the 2025 U.S. Women's Open with odds of 125 to 1. Having finished tied for 14th place with an even par score, she recorded her career best finish in a Major this week.

The LET star was one of the more consistent players on the field with only 8 bogeys carded in throughout the week at Erin Hills, which is regarded as one of the most challenging courses in the world. Tamburlini had a scoring average of even par 72 at the U.S. Women’s Open, and she beat par on two occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More