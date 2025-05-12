5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the Truist Championship 2025 ft. Sepp Straka

The Truist Championship 2025 concluded at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on Sunday, May 11. Sepp Straka won his fourth PGA Tour title at the tournament. He registered a two-stroke victory over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry in Flourtown, Philadelphia.
The PGA Tour event had a stellar field, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and Sam Burns, among the favourites to win the title. However, Straka was sensational with his game in all four rounds and overperformed his odds to clinch the title.
Here are the five players who overperformed their odds at the Truist Championship 2025:
5 golfers who overperformed at the Truist Championship 2025
#1 Sepp Straka
- Odds: +4500
- Result: Winner
Sepp Straka started strong with a bogey-free round of 7-under 63 with seven birdies. He shot 67, 66, and 68 in the final three rounds and finished with 16-under par. Starting with odds of +4500, as per FanDuel, he was not even among the top-10 favourites to win the tournament.
However, this win has helped him jump 15 spots in the Ryder Cup standings and is now positioned fifth. He has also qualified for this week's PGA Championship with his victory.
#2 Shane Lowry
- Odds: +3500
- Result: T2
Starting with odds of +3500, Lowry delivered a splendid performance at the Truist Championship 2025, finishing tied for second. He had a splendid start with 64 and 65 in the first two rounds; however, underwhelming 67 and 70 in the final two rounds.
He was leading in the final round but faltered with bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes, missing being in contention. He finished with 14-under, registering his season's second runner-up finish.
#3 Jacob Bridgeman
- Odds: +9000
- Result: T4
Jacob Bridgeman started with odds of +9000, and didn't surprise anybody after his first round of 1-over 71. However, he followed it with 67 in the second round, making the cut. He was exceptional in the final two rounds, scoring 65 and 65. He finished at 12-under and tied for fourth.
#4 Stephan Jaeger
- Odds: +10000
- Result: T7
Stephan had odds of +10000 at the Truist Championship. However, he scored 65, 69, 70, and 66 in the four rounds of the tournament to tie for seventh with 10-under par.
This was his 11th top-10 finish in 166 starts on the PGA Tour. Further, this is his third top-10 finish in the 2025 season after a T3 at the Sony Open and a T6 at the Mexico Open.
#5 Cameron Young
- Odds: +15000
- Result: T7
Cameron Young, one of the tournament's biggest surprises, had long-shot odds of +15000. He defied expectations by securing a top-10 finish at the Truist Championship, carding 66, 70, 68, 66 to finish at 10-under. He missed the cut at last year's tournament.