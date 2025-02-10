5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 ft. Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry emerged victorious at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, held at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the event, which concluded on February 9, Scottie Scheffler, the World No.1 had the best odds to win the tournament. However, he tied for 25th.

On the other hand, underdogs stole the spotlight at the sixth PGA Tour event of the season, outperforming their odds and surprising the fans and golf pundits. Let's take a look at 5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

#1 Thomas Detry

Odds: +9000

Result: Winner

Thomas Detry from Belgium had odds of +9000 entering into the WM Phoenix Open, as per FanDuel. However, he was in contention since the first round. He scored 66, 64, 65 and 65 in the four rounds to win the tournament.

Talking about his win, Detry said (via ASAP Sports):

"Incredible. Incredible. I felt nervous yesterday morning, and last night didn't sleep great. I woke up this morning early, 4:00 a.m., couldn't fall back asleep."

"But then deep inside of me, I kind of really trusted myself. I felt like I've been doing a lot of really good things in the past to put myself in that position, and I felt like I was kind of ready to win. So deep inside, I was kind of, yeah, this one nobody was going to take it away from me," he added.

This was his first PGA Tour win in his 68th start. He finished 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings last year. In five starts in 2025 so far, he has had two top-5 finishes and three top-15 finishes.

#2 Daniel Berger

Odds: +12000

Result: T2

The 31-year-old had long shot odds of 12000 entering into the tournament. He performed consistently in all four rounds and finished with a score of 17-under 267. Berger tied for second at the WM Phoenix Open.

Berger came to the tournament after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 140th in the FedEx Cup standings and 100th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings last year. He missed 11 cuts in 27 starts and had only two top-10 finishes.

#3 Michael Kim

Odds: +22000

Result: T2

Michael Kim wasn't among the top 20 favorites and had odds of +20000 at the tournament. He also tied for second with Berger. Talking about his performance, he said:

"Yeah, I obviously played some really, really good golf. Only one bogey for the week. That was basically a three-putt. It was a fun last two days, other than Thomas and maybe Daniel is probably the only guys I lost to. Really proud of this week, and hopefully I can do a couple better the next time around."

Coming to the tournament, he missed two cuts in his last three starts. He finished 104th in FedEx Cup Fall standings and had only two top-10 finishes in the 2024 season.

#4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)

Odds: +20000

Result: T4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout had odds of +20000. He had failed to get a top-25 finish in his last five starts on the PGA Tour. However, he fired 67, 66, 69 and 66 in the four rounds to finish 16-under this week. He tied for fourth with Jordan Spieth.

#5 Will Chandler (+100000)

Odds: +100000

Result: T6

Safe to say, Will Chandler had one of the worst odds of +100000 coming at the WM Phoenix Open, and this was his third start on the PGA Tour. He missed the cut in both his first two starts at the American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.

Talking about his performance, he said:

"I'm leaving a little happier than I did my first two events, but at the end of the day, it's golf. I'm definitely, definitely pleased with the week, but I'm excited to get back to work and get home. I have a lot I can improve on for sure."

Chandler tied for sixth and finished with a score of 15-under par with Justin Thomas and Robert MacIntyre at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

