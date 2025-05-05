5 golfers who overperformed at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 ft. Sam Stevens

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 concluded at TPC Craig Ranch on Sunday, May 4. Scottie Scheffler won his 14th PGA Tour title at the tournament. He registered an eight-shot win against Erik van Rooyen in McKinney, Texas.
The PGA Tour event had a stellar field, including Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith, Sam Burns, and Si Woo Kim, among the favorites to win the title. However, Scheffler was unbelievable with his game in all four rounds and performed as expected to clinch the title.
Here are the five players who overperformed their odds at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
5 golfers who overperformed at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025
#1 Erik van Rooyen (+17000)
- Odds: +17000
- Result: Runner-up
Erik van Rooyen had a strong start at the tournament. He scored 5-under 66 with six birdies, an eagle, against three bogeys in the first round. He shot 67, 65, and 63 in the final three rounds and finished with 23-under par.
Starting with odds of +17000, as per FanDuel, few predicted such a run from Rooyen, who exceeded expectations by securing a runner-up finish. He also qualified for this week's signature event, the Truist Championship.
#2 Sam Stevens (+8000)
- Odds: +8000
- Result: 3rd place
Starting with odds of +8000, Stevens delivered a remarkable performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025, finishing in third place. He posted scores of 65, 65, 70, and a final-round 64, registering his season's second top-three finish.
#3 Mark Hubbard (+17000)
- Odds: +17000
- Result: T5
Mark Hubbard started with decent scores of 69 and 65 in the first two rounds. He continued with the momentum in the final two rounds, scoring 68 and 65. He finished at 17-under and tied for fifth place. At odds of +17000, he defied expectations by securing a top-5 finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025.
#4 Takumi Kanaya (+17000)
- Odds: +17000
- Result: T5
Kanaya had the same odds as Hubbard at the tournament. However, he scored 67, 67, 68, and 65. With his performance, the Japanese golfer registered his first top-5 finish on the PGA Tour in his 36th start.
#5 Will Gordon (+50000)
- Odds: +50000
- Result: T5
Will Gordon, one of the tournament's biggest surprises, had long-shot odds of +50000. He delivered a commendable performance, finishing within the top 5. He carded 64, 72, 66, and 65 to finish T5 at 17-under.