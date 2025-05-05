The Black Desert Championship 2025 concluded at Black Desert Resort on Sunday, May 4. Haeran Ryu won her third LPGA Tour title at the tournament. She registered a five-stroke win against Ryoning Yin and Esther Henseleit in St George, Utah.

The LPGA Tour event had a stellar field, including Haeran Ryu, Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda and Lilia Vu among the favourites to win the tournament. Ryu performed as per expectations and scored 63, 67, 68 and 64 to finish at 26-under.

However, some players like Charley Hull struggled with their game and underperformed their odds at the tournament. Here's a look at five golfers who under-performed their odds at the Black Desert Championship 2025.

5 golfers who under-performed their odds at Black Desert Championship

#1 Charley Hull

Odds: +1800

Result: T40 (-8)

Prize money: $14,710

The English golfer was anticipated to contend for the title and had odds of +1800, as per DraftKings Sportsbook. However, she posted consistent rounds of 70, 70, 70 and 70 in all four rounds, aggregating at 8-under 280.

While the English player faltered in several holes in the first two rounds, she failed to capitalise in the final two rounds, which kept her from climbing the leaderboard.

#2 A Lim Kim

Odds: +1600

Result: Missed Cut (-2)

Kim had a strong start to the 2025 season after securing victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. However, she couldn't continue the momentum to the tournament as she posted 72 and 70 in the first two rounds, finishing at 2-under.

She failed to make the cut, which settled at 3-under. This early exit, despite having odds of +1600, was unexpected given her recent form.

#3 Ayaka Furue

Odds: +1800

Result: Tied 48th (-6)

Prize money: $10,994

Furue had a tough start at the Black Desert Championship, as she posted a score of 72. She rebounded with 67 in the second round, successfully making the cut. However, the Japanese golfer struggled in the latter two rounds, scoring 70 and 73, leading to a total of 282 strokes. Starting with odds of +1800, she tied for 48th with 6-under, falling short of expectations.

#4 Hyo Joo Kim

Odds: +2200

Result: Tied 20th (-12)

Prize money: $31,630

Kim, a seasoned South Korean golfer, won the Ford Championship 2025 in the playoffs earlier this season. She started strong with an opening round of 5-under 67 with seven birdies and two bogeys.

However, she carded 71 and 72 in the second and third rounds and lost the plot. Her final round 6-under 66 saw her finish at 12-under par. She tied for 20th, a respectable finish, but didn't align with her pre-tournament odds of +2200.

#5 Nasa Hataoka

Odds: +2200

Result: Missed Cut (Even Par)

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoka was expected to perform strongly at the Black Desert Championship. However, she missed the cut by three strokes, after scoring 71 and 73 at the tournament.

