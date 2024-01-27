5 golfers who could win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in the final round: Odds explored

The three rounds of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open are over, and Stephan Jaeger is holding a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. He carded 1-over 73 on Friday, but a birdie on the final hole helped him hold his lead at 11-under. He is now one stroke ahead of Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard.

With just 18 holes to go, here's a look at the five players who have high odds of winning the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. (as per the Fan Duel Sportsbook)

Five players who can win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

1) Stephan Jaeger

Stephan Jaeger leads at the Farmers Insurance Open after third round

While Jaeger is currently leading at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, he is still not in a comfortable enough position to win his first title on the PGA Tour. However, he is still the oddsmaker's favorite and is +300 to lift the trophy at Torrey Pines.

2) Nicolai Hojgaard

Nick Hojgaard reacts during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

As per oddsmakers, Nicolai Hojgaard is +400 to win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He has been in great form since he finished last season with the DP World Tour Championship title to earn the PGA Tour card. He has a strong chance to win the event on his debut as a PGA Tour member.

3) Matthieu Pavon

Matthieu Pavon plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

Matthieu Pavon is +600 to win the Farmers Insurance Open 2024. He currently shares the second spot with Hojgaard at 10-under. The 31-year-old golfer has yet to win on the PGA Tour.

4) Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry had a chance to take a 54-hole lead at the Torrey Pines Golf Club on Friday.

Thomas Detry is the fourth favorite to win the title at the Torrey Pines Golf Club. As per FanDuel, he is +1400 to win on Saturday.

Detry had a chance to finish the Friday round with a 54-hole lead but ended up making a double bogey on the final hole. He is currently in solo fourth place after three rounds.

5) Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith during the Farmers Insurance Open, Round Three

Taylor Pendrith carded a 3-under 69 in an otherwise high-scoring Saturday round to jump 31 spots to joint fifth place after three days at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Pendrith is the fifth favorite to win his first title on the PGA Tour. Speaking of his recent form, the Canadian golfer made a top-ten finish at the Sony Open but missed a cut at the American Express. However, now he is in a strong position at 8-under to win this weekend.