5 highlights from TGL’s Season 2 schedule ft. Tiger Woods' match clash with PGA Tour event

Following the successful conclusion of the Tiger Woods tech-infused TGL series earlier this year, they have released the schedule for its second edition. However, unlike the inaugural season, which started in January, the upcoming one will start in December.

There would be 15 regular tournaments, followed by the playoffs. Six teams will play in the second season. However, there is a clash of one tournament with a PGA Tour event.

Below are the five takeaways from the TGL season 2 schedule:

5 highlights from TGL’s Season 2 schedule

1. Clash with the PGA Tour event

The TGL season 2 match between the Jupiter Links Golf Club and the Boston Common Golf will take place on March 1; the same day will mark the conclusion of the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic.

It would be the first game of the season where Tiger Woods's team would be playing against Rory McIlroy's team. In 2025, of all the team members of Jupiter and Boston, only Kevin Kisner played at the Cognizant Classic, and it would be interesting to see how things would unfold next year.

2. TGL season 2 starts

The second season of the TGL is scheduled to start on December 28. In the season-opening game, New York Golf Club will compete against the Atlanta Drive GC, and the game will start at around 3 PM ET.

Following that, the next game will take place on January 2 between Boston Common GC and Los Angeles GC.

3. TGL season broadcast

In the upcoming season, the TGL fans can watch the matches on different networks. Fifteen regular tournaments will be available to stream in the TV window. Nine tournaments will be available on ESPN, five on ESPN2, and one on broadcast TV. The season-opening game will be available on ABC.

4. TGL season 2 playoffs

The season 2 playoffs are scheduled to take place in March. The format would be the same as that of the first season. The top four teams in the standings after the regular season will head into the playoffs. The semifinals will take place on March 17, and the finals on March 23 and 24.

5. The Bay GC will play the final regular game against Jupiter Links GC

The final regular season matchup of the TGL Series Season 2 will take place on Tuesday, March 3. The Bay GC will play against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links in a match that is scheduled to start at 9 am ET.

Tiger Woods's team will play its first game of the season against New York GC on January 13 and its next game will be against Los Angeles GC on January 20, followed by a game against Atlanta Drive GC on February 2.

