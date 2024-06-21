5 in-form golfers to watch at LIV Golf Nashville ft. Bryson DeChambeau

After the US Open, the LIV Golf stars will be back in action this week with LIV Golf Nashville. The ninth event on the Saudi-backed circuit will take place at the Grove from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23.

Several players are entering the LIV Golf Nashville field after a good run at the US Open. In this article, we will look at five such players who are in form ahead of this week's event.

Five in-form players competing at LIV Golf Nashville

1) Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates his US Open win

Bryson DeChambeau will compete at the LIV Golf Nashville as the reigning US Open champion. Last week he beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke to win his second major. With this triumph, he became only the second active LIV Golf pro to win a major championship.

Speaking of the Saudi-backed circuit, DeChambeau hasn't had a top-ten finish in his last three starts but he will compete this week with newfound confidence after a US Open win.

2) Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia made a T12 finish at the US Open - Round Three

From not being in the initial field to finishing T12 at Pinehurst, Sergio Garica had quite a journey last week. Besides, he had also made a fifth-place finish at the LIV Golf Houston earlier this month.

The Spaniard would like to continue his impressive performance this week as well to finish the month on a high.

3) Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton at the US Open, Final Round

Tyrrell Hatton has put up some solid performances this season. He has had three top tens in his debut LIV Golf season and made a T9 finish at the Masters Tournament.

The Englishman would like to move a step further this week and register his name among the winners on the Saudi-backed circuit.

4) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka during the US Open - Round Two

Brooks Koepka is having another solid season on LIV Golf. He has made four top tens, including a win in Singapore. He recently tied for 26th at Pinehurst and was the fourth-best player on the LIV circuit at the event.

Koepka, who is already the winningest player on the Saudi-backed circuit, would like to extend his lead further with a win at LIV Golf Nashville.

5) Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith at the US Open - Round One

Although Cameron Smith hasn't won a title this year, he has had three top tens, including two runner-up finishes. Besides, he also tied for sixth at Augusta National.

The 2022 Open Championship winner would like to equal Koepka in the number of wins in the LIV Golf League.