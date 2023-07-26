5 instances in golf history when the players 'cheated'

Golf culture has been built on values such as camaraderie and honesty. For that reason, there is no worse label for a golfer than 'cheater'.

Even so, there are, of course, those who flout, or try to flout, the rules of the sport. In the amateur field and also on the professional circuits, there have been instances of players trying to take the shortcut for gains.

If a pro golfer is caught cheating, he or she can face one of three situations:

A penalty stroke. When the infraction is not of great relevance and it is appreciated that it could have been accidental.

Two penalty strokes or forfeit the hole (if played in match play format). Applies when the advantage gained may represent more than one stroke.

Disqualification. Reserved for cases in which the offender is seen to exhibit flagrant disrespect for his fellow players and the sport, due to the seriousness and obviousness of the infraction.

Let's look at five cases in which professional golfers have been penalized for cheating:

#1: Justin Doeden

Justin Doeden's case is recent and it happened at last week's Commissionaires Ottawa Open, part of the PGA Tour Canada.

At the end of the second round of the tournament, Doeden erased the double bogey he had made on the 18th hole (par 5) and replaced it with par, looking for a chance to make the cut.

Doeden was pointed out by two other competitors who were present when he made the double bogey on the 18th, and Doeden withdrew from the tournament. He later issued an apology on Twitter, calling it "the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date."

#2: Patrick Reed

The event involving Patrick Reed occurred at the 2019 World Hero Challenge. Reed's ball landed in a bunker and he was caught manipulating the sand to further his swing.

When a ball lands in a bunker, the player cannot make any movement with his club that moves the sand in any way. Reed was seen moving the sand behind his ball while making "practice swings." He received two penalty strokes.

Patrick Reed, Hero World Challenge 2019 - Round One (Image via Getty).

#3: Vijay Singh

This event dates back to 1985. Vijay Singh was playing the Indonesian Open and was caught deleting a stroke from his scorecard, which allowed him to make the cut.

The event was caught on camera as part of the tournament's television broadcast. Singh was disqualified from the tournament and suspended for life from the Southeast Asian Golf Federation, although this (obviously) did not stop his professional career.

#4: Ed 'Porky' Oliver

In the 1940 US Open, Ed 'Porky' Oliver finished tied for first with Gene Sarazen and Lawson Little after four rounds, thus forcing a playoff. However, Oliver was disqualified before the sudden death phase began.

The reason was that Oliver started his fourth round before the scheduled time to avoid a storm that would hit the course. Oliver, like the rest of the field, was advised to keep the tee time as scheduled, but 'Porky' did not adhere to it.

#5: Colin Montgomery

At the 2004 Indonesian Open, Colin Montgomery's ball landed in a bunker on the 14th hole, in a rather awkward position. Viewers around the world saw him on TV struggling to find a stable position, with one foot in the sand and one foot out.

At that point, it began to rain and the play was stopped. Montgomery left his ball in place and left the course. Play did not resume until the next morning.

Colin Montgomery, 2004 (Image via Getty).

What surprised the viewers was when Montgomery played his ball much more comfortably than he had the day before, with both feet out of the sand.

The ball had been moved by the water and Montgomery, in returning it to its original location (or as close to it as possible), placed it a foot closer to the edge of the hazard, according to witnesses quoted by Golf Punk.

It's fair to mention here that tournament officials deemed the move valid. Nevertheless, Montgomery donated his winnings for the week to charity.