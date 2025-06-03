5 notable names who missed the cut at the U.S. Open Qualifying 2025 on golf's longest day ft. Rickie Fowler and Max Homa

The U.S. Open is the third major event on the PGA Tour schedule and the penultimate major tournament before the Open Championship. The main tournament will take place from June 12 to 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, Texas.

Ad

Before the main tournament, the U.S. Open qualifying took place in different locations, and some popular names have missed the cut line. Here's a list of five such golfers who failed to make the cut at the U.S. Open qualifying:

5 notable golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 US Open qualifying

#1. Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler - Source: Imagn

Rickie Fowler participated in the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio, for the U.S. Open final qualifying on June 2 but failed to make the cutline. His total score was 5-under after shooting 70 and 69 in the two rounds of the qualifying event.

Ad

Trending

This year, Fowler missed the cutline at the PGA Championship as well, and his best finish was at the Memorial Tournament, T7, after scoring 72-73-69-73. He had three more top 20 finishes at the Cognizant Classic, the Truist Championship, and the Charles Schwab Challenge to land in T18, T15, and T16, respectively.

#2. Max Homa

Max Homa - Source: Imagn

Max Homa also participated in the U.S. Open qualifying at the same venue as Fowler. He couldn't make the cutline at the qualifying event after finishing with a total score of 5-under. His scores in the two rounds were 69 and 70, respectively.

Ad

In 2025, Homa's best finish was at the Masters Tournament with a T12 after scoring 4-under.

#3. Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington- Source: Imagn

Padraig Harrington appeared in the U.S. Open qualifying at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Ohio, but he failed to make the cutline at the qualifying event after scoring 4-under in total. He shot 74 and 66 in the two rounds of the event.

Ad

This year, Harrington missed cutlines in all four PGA Tour tournaments.

#4. Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar - Source: Imagn

Matt Kuchar played at the same qualifying event as Harrington, and he also failed to make the cutline after having an even-par score. He shot 74 and 70 in both rounds.

Ad

This year, Kuchar played at the Valero Texas Open to finish in T18. It was the golfer's only top 20 finish in 2025 after scoring 70-72-73-71 over the four rounds.

#5. Eric Cole

Eric Cole - Source: Imagn

Eric Cole failed to make the cutline at the U.S. Open qualifying event after scoring 5-under in total. He shot 70 and 69 over the first two rounds.

Apart from this, Cole’s best finish in 2025 was at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a T5 finish in each after scoring 14-under and 17-under, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More