5 PGA Tour golfers who joined LIV Golf in the last one year

The LIV Golf squads are currently filling up the vacant spots ahead of the new season as the league has launched free agency, which is a window for the transfer of players. While many PGA Tour players have made a switch in the last two years, it is expected that a few more might do it before the inaugural event of the LIV Golf 2024 season.

After a lot of players joined LIV Golf in the opening season, a few more PGA Tour players decided to accept the lucrative deal and move to the Saudi-backed series in the last year.

Here's a look at five golfers who joined the Saudi-backed circuit in the last year.

5 PGA Tour players who switched to LIV Golf in last year

1) Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira was one of the top golfers to join the Saudi-backed circuit this year and joined the Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC. While he hadn't won any titles on the PGA Tour, he had finished joint third at the 2022 PGA Championship after missing the playoff by one stroke.

Although the 28-year-old Chilean golfer didn't claim any titles in his debut season, he made six top-10s in 14 starts this year and finished eighth in the individual season standings. His best result was a runner-up finish at the Greenbrier.

2) Sebastian Munoz

Sebastian Munoz also joined the PIF-sponsored league at the same time as Pereira and joined the Torque GC. He also had a great first season despite not winning any titles.

The 30-year-old golfer made five top-ten finishes this season, including the runner-up finish at Orlando. He finished at 11th in the season standings. He has one win on the PGA Tour, which came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

3) Danny Lee

Danny Lee hadn't won on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Greenbrier Classic and had slipped to 259th in the world. After making 11 starts in the 2022-23 season, he decided to join LIV Golf. Lee joined Kevin Na's IronHeads GC for his debut season and didn't have to wait much for his first triumph.

The 30-year-old Kiwi claimed the Tucson event in only his second start on the breakaway circuit. However, the remaining season didn't go like that as he failed to make another top-ten finish this year. He finished 29th in the individual standings.

4) Brendan Steele

Brendan Steele decided it was time to make a move to LIV after winning three PGA Tour titles in his career. He was ranked 122 at the time and had made nine starts on the PGA Tour this season.

Steele joined the Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers and started off well with two straight top-five finishes. However, he could only make one more top-ten finish this season and finished 19th in the season standings.

5) Thomas Pieters

Earlier this year, Thomas Pieters expressed disappointment at not getting an invite to the Genesis Invitational despite being World No. 34 at the time. A few days later, he decided to join the rival league and was added to the RangeGoats squad.

Pieters made just one top-ten finish in 13 starts this season and ended 33rd in the season standings.