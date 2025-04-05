5 players who missed the knockouts at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 feat. Nelly Korda

The group stage of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 at Shadow Creek Golf Course concluded on Friday, April 4. The round robin matches were filled with narrow wins, unexpected wins and losses.
Players like Ashleigh Buhai, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Jeeno Thitikul advanced easily with a clear 3-0 score in their groups. However, for some top seed players, the round robin matches proved that no ranking is safe and every hole counts. Only 16 group winners will advance to the single-elimination knockouts.
Let's take a look at the top 5 players who missed the knockouts at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025:
#1 Nelly Korda
Needless to say, Nelly Korda was the top seed at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. However, the defending champion struggled in the match play format.
She tied her first group match with 64th seed Brittany Altomare. She had a close win against Jennifer Kupcho by 1 up in the second match. She was defeated by Ariya Jutanugarn by 1 up in the final match. She finished the group stage with 1.5 points and missed the knockouts.
#2 Lydia Ko
The World No.3 is another big name who will miss the knockouts at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. 62nd seed Hira Naveed got the better of Ko in the first match by 6&4, while 30th seed Carlota Ciganda got the better of her in the third match by 2 Up. Lydia Ko's only win came against 35th seed Gabriela Ruffels.
#3 Charley Hull
World No. 8 Charley Hull started strong at the tournament with a 5&3 win against 59th seed Alexa Pano. She failed to win the second match against 38th seed Ashleigh Buhai. In her final group match, she was handed a surprise defeat by the in-form Esther Henseleit.
#4 Ruoning Yin
World No. 6 Ruoning Yin had a disapointing tournament. She had an underwhelming start where she was outplayed by 61st seed Yuna Nishimura. She tied her second match against 36th seed Chanettee Wannasaen. Yin's hopes were dashed as Sei Young Kim defeated her in the final match by 3&1.
#5 Ayaka Furue
Furue also had a tough time in the match play format. She had a narrow win against 60th seed Auston Kim in the first group match. 37th seed Stephanie Kyriacou delivered a major upset by defeating world No. 7 in the second match by 4&2. Japan's Nasa Hataoka pulled off a shock win against Furue in the third group match by 3&2.