5 players who missed the knockouts at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 feat. Nelly Korda

The group stage of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 at Shadow Creek Golf Course concluded on Friday, April 4. The round robin matches were filled with narrow wins, unexpected wins and losses.

Ad

Players like Ashleigh Buhai, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Jeeno Thitikul advanced easily with a clear 3-0 score in their groups. However, for some top seed players, the round robin matches proved that no ranking is safe and every hole counts. Only 16 group winners will advance to the single-elimination knockouts.

Let's take a look at the top 5 players who missed the knockouts at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025:

5 players who missed the knockouts at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025

#1 Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda on day 2 of T-Mobile Match Play (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Needless to say, Nelly Korda was the top seed at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. However, the defending champion struggled in the match play format.

Ad

Trending

She tied her first group match with 64th seed Brittany Altomare. She had a close win against Jennifer Kupcho by 1 up in the second match. She was defeated by Ariya Jutanugarn by 1 up in the final match. She finished the group stage with 1.5 points and missed the knockouts.

#2 Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko of New Zealand (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The World No.3 is another big name who will miss the knockouts at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. 62nd seed Hira Naveed got the better of Ko in the first match by 6&4, while 30th seed Carlota Ciganda got the better of her in the third match by 2 Up. Lydia Ko's only win came against 35th seed Gabriela Ruffels.

Ad

#3 Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

World No. 8 Charley Hull started strong at the tournament with a 5&3 win against 59th seed Alexa Pano. She failed to win the second match against 38th seed Ashleigh Buhai. In her final group match, she was handed a surprise defeat by the in-form Esther Henseleit.

Ad

#4 Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

World No. 6 Ruoning Yin had a disapointing tournament. She had an underwhelming start where she was outplayed by 61st seed Yuna Nishimura. She tied her second match against 36th seed Chanettee Wannasaen. Yin's hopes were dashed as Sei Young Kim defeated her in the final match by 3&1.

Ad

#5 Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue at Shadow Creek Golf Course (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Furue also had a tough time in the match play format. She had a narrow win against 60th seed Auston Kim in the first group match. 37th seed Stephanie Kyriacou delivered a major upset by defeating world No. 7 in the second match by 4&2. Japan's Nasa Hataoka pulled off a shock win against Furue in the third group match by 3&2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More