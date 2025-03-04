5 players missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational ft. Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is this weekend, and it's the latest Signature Event. Those usually have limited fields designed to feature the best of the PGA Tour going at it. Sometimes they don't have cuts so all the stars play all four rounds.

Despite their best efforts, some big-name players don't end up making the fields. Here are five examples of that from the upcoming tournament.

5 stars who are missing out on the Arnold Palmer Invitational

5) Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp didn't make it (Image via Imagn)

Jake Knapp nearly played his way into the Signature Event this weekend. The golfer started out on a hot streak, recording the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history at the Cognizant Classic.

Unfortunately, a tough stretch near the end of the final round dropped him in the standings and he did not win. If he had, he would've gained entry into the field for this one.

4) Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton can't play (Image via Imagn)

Despite being ranked ninth in the world, Tyrrell Hatton is ineligible for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He's a member of LIV Golf, which precludes him from playing in any PGA Tour events.

Recently, a former LIV player earned a spot in the Players Championship, but active members like Hatton, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau cannot play right now.

3) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler isn't playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image via Imagn)

Rickie Fowler is not in the field for the Arnold Palmer, either. However, this is solely due to his OWGR ranking not being high enough.

He's ranked 95th presently after a mediocre start to the year. His best finish is a T18, which isn't going to get him into events like these.

2) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is not in the field (Image via Imagn)

Jordan Spieth came quite close to getting into the field. His performance at the Cognizant Classic came up three strokes shy of getting into the Arnold Palmer by way of the Aon Swing 5.

He admitted that he was "bummed" to fall short and indicated that his injury, which sent him freefalling on the OWGR leaderboard last year, hurt him too much for him to get into the field this year despite now being healthy.

1) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods will not play this weekend (Image via Imagn)

Tiger Woods has yet to play in a tournament in 2025 at all, and he's not going to start on Thursday. Despite having exemption into all Signature Events, which the Arnold Palmer Invitational is, Woods is not playing.

He missed the deadline to commit, though he remains in play for the Players Championship the week after this event. His mother passed away recently, but he also has to be selective about when he plays to manage his workload.

