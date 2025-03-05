5 players missing the Blue Bay LPGA ft. Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko

The 2025 Blue Bay LPGA will be played in the People's Republic of China from March 6 to 9. This week's tournament will see the biggest field of the season so far, with 108 players battling it out for a chance to take home a slice of the $2.5 million prize purse.

The LPGA Tour event will see no cuts imposed throughout the 72-hole competition. While an impressive number of high-profile players are part of the Blue Bay LPGA field, some of the world's top golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko will not be in Asia.

Here's a look at 5 players that will not be at the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA (via LPGA):

#1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda, 2024 PNC Championship (Image via Imagn)

Nelly Korda will not be present at this week's Blue Bay LPGA event. The World No. 1 golfer has made 2 starts so far this year and made the cut in both the events. Her first appearance of the year was at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she almost won the 16th title of her LPGA Tour career.

The 26-year-old went on to star in the Founders Cup in early February and tied for 7th place. Korda has missed the entire Asian leg of the LPGA Tour. Her next start is expected to be at the 2025 Ford Championship in late March.

#2. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko, Grant Thornton Invitational (Image via Imagn)

Lydia Ko has decided to sit out of the Blue Bay LPGA to prepare for the upcoming Ford Championship in Arizona. The World No. 3 golfer has got off to a stellar start this season. Having made three appearances, she has recorded 2 top-ten finishes.

The 27-year-old claimed the solo 6th place at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Lydia Ko then tied for 48th place at the Founders Cup. Despite the less than ideal finish, she came back to battle it out at the HSBC Women's World Championship to win her 23rd title on the circuit.

#3. Charley Hull

Charley Hull, Solheim Cup-Europe at USA (Image via Imagn)

Charley Hull is among few of the world's top ten ranked golfers who will miss this week's LPGA Tour event. The 28-year-old's next appearance is expected to be the Ford Championship, where she seeks to earn her 3rd career title.

The English golfer played the first tournament of this season at the Founders Cup in February and tied for 19th place with a total 8 under par score. Charley Hull put up quite a show at the HSBC Women's World Championship a few days later to record a stellar T4 finish.

#4. Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu, Solheim Cup-Europe at USA (Image via Imagn)

Lilia Vu is another big name that has decided to opt out of the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA. The World No. 6 golfer also withdrew from last year's edition of the tournament due to a back injury.

The 5-time LPGA Tour winner has had a less than ideal season so far. Having made two starts this year, Lilia Vu's best finish was at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, where she tied for 29th place with a total 1 under par score. She carded in a 72-hole total of 4 over par to tie for 61st place at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

#5. Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Jin Young Ko is one of the seven players inside the top ten of the World Rankings who will skip the Blue Bay LPGA this week. The Republic of Korea representative made 4 starts this season.

The World No. 8 golfer recorded two back-to-back top-5 finishes at the start of the year and settled for the solo second place at the Founders Cup. Jin Young Ko tied for 45th place at the Honda LPGA Thailand and made up for it with a top-20 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

