5 players with one last shot at a Masters invite ft. Rickie Fowler

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin on April 10th at the Augusta National Golf Club. The PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open 2025 is currently underway and will provide one last shot for golfers to make it to the Augusta National Golf Club.

The winner of the Valero Texas Open 2025, who is not exempt otherwise, will make it to the first major championship of the year. The leader, Brian Harman, who has a lead of three strokes as of this writing, is already in the field for the prestigious event, so his place at the major doesn't depend on his performance this week.

So golfers like Rickie Fowler, Andrew Novak, Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, and Francesco Molinari will have one final chance of making it to the 2025 Masters.

Fowler is currently placed at T21 and is 11 strokes behind the leader, so he needs a miraculous finish on the final day to win and make it to the Augusta National Golf Club.

Francesco Molinari at the 2019 Masters. Source: Imagn

Novak has a more realistic chance as he is just three strokes behind the lead and can win the Valero Texas Open 2025. Mitchell hasn't had the best of starts to the final round and is nine strokes behind the lead, much like Valimaki.

The Italian golfer Francesco Molinari has played at The Masters before and finished T5 at the major in 2019. He is T19 as of this writing and 10 strokes behind the lead. So he will also need an incredible final round to win and make his way into the Augusta National Golf Club next week.

2025 Masters field

Here's the list of all golfers confirmed to be competing in the 2025 Masters.

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester (A)

Evan Beck (A)

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (A)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (A)

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (A)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

