5 players with one last shot at a Masters invite ft. Rickie Fowler

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin on April 10th at the Augusta National Golf Club. The PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open 2025 is currently underway and will provide one last shot for golfers to make it to the Augusta National Golf Club.
The winner of the Valero Texas Open 2025, who is not exempt otherwise, will make it to the first major championship of the year. The leader, Brian Harman, who has a lead of three strokes as of this writing, is already in the field for the prestigious event, so his place at the major doesn't depend on his performance this week.
So golfers like Rickie Fowler, Andrew Novak, Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, and Francesco Molinari will have one final chance of making it to the 2025 Masters.
Fowler is currently placed at T21 and is 11 strokes behind the leader, so he needs a miraculous finish on the final day to win and make it to the Augusta National Golf Club.
Novak has a more realistic chance as he is just three strokes behind the lead and can win the Valero Texas Open 2025. Mitchell hasn't had the best of starts to the final round and is nine strokes behind the lead, much like Valimaki.
The Italian golfer Francesco Molinari has played at The Masters before and finished T5 at the major in 2019. He is T19 as of this writing and 10 strokes behind the lead. So he will also need an incredible final round to win and make his way into the Augusta National Golf Club next week.
2025 Masters field
Here's the list of all golfers confirmed to be competing in the 2025 Masters.
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester (A)
- Evan Beck (A)
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (A)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (A)
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (A)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris