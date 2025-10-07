5 players who over performed their odds at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship ft. Robert MacIntyre

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland was won by Robert MacIntyre. He carded 66 (-6) on the Old Course at St. Andrews in all three rounds to finish 18-under-par, winning by four strokes over defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, who finished second at 14-under-par.

The field featured several notable players, including Tommy Fleetwood, who finished T21 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed were also in the mix. Despite being underestimated, MacIntyre led the week and claimed the title. Here are five golfers who overperformed their odds at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025.

5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025

1. Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre wasn’t widely expected to win, but he led the tournament from start to finish. He opened with 66 (-6) and repeated the same score in the next two rounds to finish 18-under-par. Before St. Andrews, he helped Team Europe beat Team America 15-13 at the Ryder Cup, recording a 1–1–1 record.

2. Reitan Kristoffer

Reitan Kristoffer tied for fifth at 12-under-par. He posted rounds of 67 (-5), 69 (-3), and 68 (-4), making seventeen birdies and five bogeys over three rounds. The one-time DP World Tour winner matched his previous T5 finish at the Open de France, his last tournament before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

3. Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith also finished T5 at 12-under-par. He started with 68 (-4), had a 71 (-1) in the second round, but bounced back with a bogey-free 65 (-7) in the final round. This was his best finish in his last five events, following his withdrawal from the Open de France.

4. Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin finished T15 at 10-under-par. He opened with an impressive 65 (-7) but struggled with a double bogey on the 18th in round two, shooting 73 (+1). He recovered in the final round with 68 (-4), including six birdies and two bogeys. McKibbin now heads to the 2025 Spanish Open.

5. Richard Sterne

Richard Sterne finished tied for third at 13-under-par. The six-time DP World Tour winner carded rounds of 65, 67, and 71, marking his best finish of the season. While he hasn’t won on the DP World Tour yet this year, his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was his strongest performance so far.

