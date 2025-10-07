5 players who underperformed their odds at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship ft. Brooks Koepka

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship concluded last week with Robert Macintyre taking home the trophy. The Scottish golfer won by four strokes over defending champion Tyrrell Hatton to secure the title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

While MacIntyre exceeded expectations, several big names in the field couldn’t match their pre-tournament odds. Players like Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick entered the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with strong chances but fell short over the three rounds.

Here’s a look at five players who underperformed their odds at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (as per BetMGM):

5 players who underperformed at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

1. Brooks Koepka

Odds: +2800

Result: T15

Brooks Koepka entered the event with solid odds of +2800 but settled for a T15 finish. He started strong, carding a 67 (-5) in the opening round and a 69 (-3) on day two.

However, his form dipped slightly in the final round as he posted a 70 (-2), with three birdies and a bogey. Koepka finished at 10-under-par overall.

2. Tommy Fleetwood

Odds: (+700)

Results: T21

Tommy Fleetwood was among the top betting favorites with odds of +700, but he couldn’t make a strong push up the leaderboard. He opened with a 67 (-5) and followed with two rounds of 70 (-2) each to finish 9-under-par, and tied for 21st.

3. Matt Fitzpatrick

Odds: (+1000)

Results: T21

Matt Fitzpatrick also finished T21 alongside Fleetwood, despite entering the event with favorable odds of +1000. The Englishman opened with a steady 67 but saw his form dip over the next two rounds, posting a 69 on Day 2 and a 71 in the final round. He finished 9-under-par for the week.

4. Marco Penge

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Odds: (+1600)

Results: T91

Marco Penge struggled to find his rhythm throughout the tournament, finishing tied for 91st despite strong odds of +1600. He opened the event at St. Andrews with a 71 and matched that score on Day 2. In the final round, he carded an even-par 72 to close at 2-under for the week.

5. Harry Hall

Odds: (+2000)

Results: T83

Harry Hall entered the event with odds of +2000 but couldn’t live up to them. He started well with a 67 (-5), carding six birdies and a single bogey. However, his form dipped as he shot a 75 (+3) in the second round and a 71 (-1) in the final round. Hall finished T83 at 3-under-par.

