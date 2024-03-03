5 players to watch out for at the Final Round of 2024 Cognizant Classic

The third round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic ended with David Skinns, Shane Lowry, and Austin Eckroat tying for the top at 13-under after 54 holes. Lowry and Skinns fired 66 on Saturday, while Eckroat shot a 3-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead ahead of the Sunday round.

We have just 18 holes left to witness the new champion at the PGA National this week. With three players at the top and five players tied for fourth at three strokes behind, it is going to be an exciting finish for what has been a great week for the golf fans.

In this article, we will delve into five golfers to watch in the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

5 players to watch out for at the 2024 Cognizant Classic, Round 4

#1 Shane Lowry

After having a not-so-good start to the 2024 season, Shane Lowry seemed to have found his rhythm this week. He carded 67, 66, and 66 over the three days at the PGA National to jump to the top and have a chance to win the title on the PGA Tour after a long time.

The 36-year-old Irishman hasn't won a professional title since the 2022 BMW PGA Championship. He has had a good record at the Cognizant Classic and is 7-for-7 so far.

Further, he had a T2 and T5 finish in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This time, he has a great chance to end his winning drought.

#2 David Skinns

Before this week, no one would have thought David Skinns would be topping the leaderboard after 54 holes. Considering he had missed four cuts in as many starts this season, it was understandable that he wasn't even in the top 50 favorites of the Cognizant Classic.

However, with the help of 65, 69, and 66 in the three rounds so far, the 42-year-old Englishman has put himself in a great position to win his first-ever title on the PGA Tour. Skinns received his PGA Tour card last year after he finished in the top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

This is a great chance for him to secure his card and earn a spot in more PGA Tour events.

#3 Austin Eckroat

Austin Eckroat had a 36-hole lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this year; now he has a 54-hole joint lead at the Cognizant Classic. Now the only question remains: will he learn from his past errors or will he once again blow out the lead?

In three rounds so far, Eckroat has sank 18 birdies, the most this week. He will need a few more as he looks for his first PGA Tour win.

#4 Min Woo Lee

Ahead of this week, Min Woo Lee was one of the five players to watch out for at the PGA National, and he hasn't disappointed so far.

The 25-year-old Australian gained 20 spots on Saturday after firing a 5-under 66. After having a memorable year, he will look to replicate the success this season too, as he starts the final round of the Cognizant Classic just three strokes behind the lead.

#5 Jake Knapp

To anyone who might have thought Jake Knapp's Mexico Open win was the result of a weak field, his performance at the Cognizant Classic has shown that he has what it takes to compete with the heavyweights of the game.

Knapp shot an even-par 71 on the third day at PGA National and slipped to T11 after aggregating at 8-under. Another good round might give him a shot at his second straight title on the PGA Tour.