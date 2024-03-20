5 Sleeper picks for the 2024 Valspar Championship ft. Min Woo Lee and Joel Dahmen

The next stop on the PGA Tour circuit is the 2024 Valspar Championship, scheduled to be held from March 21 to 24 on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida. The tournament boasts a prize purse of $8.4 million and has a field of 144 golfers.
Going into the weekend, Xander Schauffele is the top favorite to win the event. The likes of Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas are also in the mix to win the tournament. There are, however, a few long shots that might just be able to run away with a victory this year.
5 sleeper picks to watch out for at the 2024 Valspar Championship
1) Matti Schmid
According to the PGA Tour, Matti Schmid with odds of +15000 is one of the top sleeper picks to win the Valspar Championship. The German golfer turned pro in 2021. He recently finished T10 at the Puerto Rico Open and T26 at the PLAYERS Championship.
2) Min Woo Lee
Min Woo Lee is another long shot to win the event with odds of +3300. The World No. 32 won the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in 2023 and is hoping to bag a tournament this season after finishing runner-up at the 2024 Cognizant Classic.
3) Joel Dahmen
Pro golfer Joel Dahmen (+12000) finished T11 at the 2024 PLAYERS Championship. Dahmen's strong performance at the PLAYERS might be an indication of his ability to win this week.
4) Ricky Castillo
Ricky Castillo is making his debut on the PGA Tour at the Valspar Championship. The top-ranked amateur golfer has a lot of potential, and fans would be excited to see him win on the big stage.
5) Seamus Power
Power has odds of +15000 going into the event. With a T21 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, this weekend is a good chance for Power to capitalize on his strengths.
Full odds and bets explored for the 2024 Valspar Championship
Here are the full odds and bets for the 2024 Valspar Championship (via CBS Sports):
- Xander Schauffele +800
- Sam Burns +1100
- Justin Thomas +1200
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Tony Finau +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Brian Harman +2800
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Nick Taylor +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Keegan Bradley +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Beau Hossler +4500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Doug Ghim +7000
- Ryan Fox +7500
- Maverick McNealy +7500
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- Brendon Todd +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Kevin Yu +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- Chesson Hadley +11000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Joel Dahmen +12000
- Webb Simpson +12000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Robert MacIntyre +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Jimmy Stanger +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele finished tied for second place at the 2024 PLAYERS Championship. If both golfers can build on the momentum from the PLAYERS Championship, they have a strong chance of winning the Valspar Championship.