5 Sleeper picks for the 2024 Valspar Championship ft. Min Woo Lee and Joel Dahmen

The next stop on the PGA Tour circuit is the 2024 Valspar Championship, scheduled to be held from March 21 to 24 on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida. The tournament boasts a prize purse of $8.4 million and has a field of 144 golfers.

Going into the weekend, Xander Schauffele is the top favorite to win the event. The likes of Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas are also in the mix to win the tournament. There are, however, a few long shots that might just be able to run away with a victory this year.

5 sleeper picks to watch out for at the 2024 Valspar Championship

1) Matti Schmid

According to the PGA Tour, Matti Schmid with odds of +15000 is one of the top sleeper picks to win the Valspar Championship. The German golfer turned pro in 2021. He recently finished T10 at the Puerto Rico Open and T26 at the PLAYERS Championship.

2) Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee is another long shot to win the event with odds of +3300. The World No. 32 won the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in 2023 and is hoping to bag a tournament this season after finishing runner-up at the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

3) Joel Dahmen

Pro golfer Joel Dahmen (+12000) finished T11 at the 2024 PLAYERS Championship. Dahmen's strong performance at the PLAYERS might be an indication of his ability to win this week.

4) Ricky Castillo

Ricky Castillo is making his debut on the PGA Tour at the Valspar Championship. The top-ranked amateur golfer has a lot of potential, and fans would be excited to see him win on the big stage.

5) Seamus Power

Power has odds of +15000 going into the event. With a T21 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, this weekend is a good chance for Power to capitalize on his strengths.

Full odds and bets explored for the 2024 Valspar Championship

Here are the full odds and bets for the 2024 Valspar Championship (via CBS Sports):

Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele finished tied for second place at the 2024 PLAYERS Championship. If both golfers can build on the momentum from the PLAYERS Championship, they have a strong chance of winning the Valspar Championship.