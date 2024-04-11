5 sleeper picks to watch out for at the 2024 Masters ft. Chris Kirk

The Masters Tournament, one of golf's most prestigious events, tees off in less than 24 hours at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. The 2024 edition of the tournament will be the first major of the year.

Last year, Jon Rahm emerged victorious in the tournament and is among the favourites to win the title this year too. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, is the favourite to win at Augusta with odds of +400. Rory McIlroy, the world number two, has odds of +1100. They are followed by Jon Rahm (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Jordan Spieth (+2000).

Among the favourites, there are several underdogs, which can steal the show at Augusta. All of the players at Masters 2024 undoubtedly possess the capabilities to win the tournament but some have not been in the form lately. Though, the best ones click at the right time. Chris Kirk is one such sleeper pick who can turn the tables around at Augusta and surprise the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm.

On that note, let's take a look at five sleeper picks to watch out for at the Masters tournament 2024.

#1. Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk's odds of +17500 at the 2024 edition of Masters, confirm his underdog status. The American recently surprised everyone with his recent victory at Kapalua. Last year's winner Jon Rahm too won The Sentry and then went on to win the Masters. Kirk will aim to follow in Rahm's footsteps and win the title.

The 38-year-old is ranked 27th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has maintained a good streak of form this season, having only missed one cut at the Genesis Invitational. Kirk will compete in Augusta for the fifth time, with his best finish being T-20 ten years ago.

#2. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has +750 odds of being in the Top 5 in the current edition of the Masters tournament. The world number 20 hasn't been in great form lately but can surprise anyone on his day.

The American golfer has performed relatively well at Augusta in recent years and had a solo fifth-place finish in 2022 and a T10 finish last year. While his current form may raise questions, he's capable of rising to the occasion once again.

#3. Corey Conners

Corey Conners has odds of +450 to finish in the Top 10 at the Augusta Golf Course. The Canadian has seen a slump in his form in the last eight months when he has failed to secure a top-10 finish. However, he hasn't missed a single cut for nearly 10 months.

He is currently ranked 49th in rankings, but on the PGA Tour, he's within the top 20 in key statistical categories such as greens in regulation, proximity to the hole, and par-5. Furthermore, he has had three top 10 finishes in four Masters appearances since 2020.

#4. Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore has +400 odds of finishing in the top 20 at the Augusta. Moore's recent T12 at the Valspar Championship and a T2 finish at the Houston Open establishes himself as a force to be reckoned with at the Masters. He is ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation.

5. Christo Lamprecht

Christo Lamprecht has +250 odds of finishing in the top 40. Lamprecht is the world's top-ranked amateur qualified after winning the Amateur Championship last year. The South African is currently ranked number 2 in the PGA Tour University.

