5 Sleeper Picks to watch at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 ft. Joel Dahmen

The Texas Children's Houston Open will take place after the Valspar Championship, where Viktor Hovland won the tournament with a score of 11 under. The Texas Children's Houston Open will start this week and it will be a four-day tournament, which will include a cut system after two days.

The Texas Children's Houston Open will take place from March 27 to 30 at the Memorial Park Golf Course, and it will boast a purse of around $9.5 million. The tournament will have top-tier golfers like Rory McIlroy, who recently won the Players Championship. While the field has renowned golfers, the tournament also has some underdogs who might surprise. Here's a list of 5 such sleeper picks for the Houston Open:

5 sleeper picks for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open

#1. Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen - Source: Imagn

Joel Dahmen will play in this week's PGA Tour tournament after missing the cutline at the Valspar Championship. He also played at the PLAYERS Championship, the Cognizant Classic, and the Mexico Open to finish at T54, T32, and T6, respectively. Dahmen also played at the Farmers Insurance Open and landed at T9 after the event. Dahmen played at the Houston Open last year as well and he missed the cutline.

#2. Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap - Source: Imagn

Nick Dunlap’s odds to win the Houston Open are +15000, according to CBS Sports. Dunlap's last tournament was the Players Championship, where he missed the cutline. Dunlap also missed the cutline at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Dunlap's best finish in 2025 was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he landed at T10 with 12 under 268. Last year, Dunlap finished at T11 at the 2024 Houston Open with a score of 9 under 271.

#3. Lee Hodges

Lee Hodges- Source: Imagn

Lee Hodges’ last tournament was the WM Phoenix Open, with a T57 finish with 4 under 280. Hodges also played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Farmers Insurance Open with a T33 and a T9 finish after scoring 9 under 279 and 2 under 286, respectively.

#4. Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox - Source: Imagn

Ryan Fox's odds to win are +12000, and he last appeared at the Valspar Championship to finish at T47 with a score of 1 over 285. He also played the Players Championship and the WM Phoenix Open to finish at T20 and T63 with 4 under 284 and 3 under 281, respectively. Last year, Fox played at the Houston Open and landed at T78 with a score of 5 over 285.

#5. Victor Perez

Victor Perez - Source: Imagn

Victor Perez played at the Houston Open last year as well and finished at T17 with a score of 7 under 273. The year before, Perez didn't play at the event. This year, Perez’s best finish was at the Cognizant Classic to land at T18 with a score of 12 under 272.

