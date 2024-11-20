5 sleeper picks to watch at The RSM Classic ft. Greyson Sigg

The RSM Classic will mark the end of the FedEx fall season and will take place this week from November 21 to 24. An array of golfers will compete at the Sea Island Resort - Plantation Course for a prize pool of $7.6 million.

The defending champion, Ludvig Aberg, is returning to the field and has +800 odds to win, according to CBS Sports. But some underdogs in the field might spring a surprise by winning the title and the winner's share. Here's a look at 5 sleeper picks for the RSM Classic.

5 sleeper picks for the RSM Classic

#Greyson Sigg

Greyson Sigg played at the 2023 RSM Classic and finished at T8 with a score of 18 under 264. Sigg also participated at the 2022 RSM Classic and landed at T15, with 13 under 269.

Sigg will be in the 2024 RSM Classic field. The golfer had a top-10 finish in his last PGA Tour event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with 12 under 272. He had two more top-10 finishes in 2024, a T4 at the Procore Championship and a T9 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with 13 under 275 and 15 under 273, respectively.

#Henrik Norlander

Henrik Norlander played at the 2023 RSM Classic and missed the cutline at the Sea Island Resort, with 2 under 140. Norlander also played at the 2022 RSM Classic and finished at T39 with 9 under 273.

Norlander has only had one top-10 finish on the 2024 PGA Tour, a T8 at the Black Desert Championship with a score of 16 under 268.

#Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace’s best finish in 2024 was a T4 finish at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Wallace's top-20 finishes this season also include a T17 at the Valspar Championship and a T20 at the Myrtle Beach Classic with a score of 4 under 280 and 11 under 273, respectively.

#Lee Hodges

Lee Hodges’ last RSM Classic appearance was in 2022. Hodges missed the cutline that year at the Sea Island Resort after scoring 1 under 141.

Hodges will return at the RSM Classic field and the golfer is in good form, as he landed at T16 at the Zozo Championship with 10 under 270. Hodges’ best finish in 2024 was a T8 at the Black Desert Championship with a score of 16 under 268.

#Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner had a T78 finish at the 2023 RSM Classic with a score of 1 under 281. Kisner also played at the 2022 RSM Classic, where he finished at T29 with 11 under 271.

Kisner's last PGA Tour appearance this season was at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished at T29. The golfer has four missed cutlines in his last five PGA Tour appearances.

