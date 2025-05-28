5 sleeper picks to watch at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 ft. Brooke Henderson

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open is the LPGA Tour's longest-running tournament and its latest edition will be played this week. The Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin will host a star-studded field from May 29 to June 1.

Ad

Competing for the biggest slice of the $12 million purse prize and 650 Race to CME Globe points, the 156 player field features 24 of the top 25 golfers in the world. With some big time players like Nelly Korda in the mix, here's a look at five sleeper picks to watch out for at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open:

#1. Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson, Grant Thornton Invitational (Image via Imagn)

According to Oddschecker, Brooke Henderson bears odds of 80 to win the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. Having made 10 cuts in the past, she will be making her 13th appearance at the Major championship.

Ad

Trending

The Canadian golfer has posted consistent finishes on the LPGA Tour so far this season. Henderson is the tenth most accurate driver on the circuit with an impressive 79.29 percent of fairways hit, which is sure to give her a leg up at Erin Hills this week.

#2. Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier, Grant Thornton Invitational (Image via Imagn)

Celine Boutier bears odds of +3,300 to win the 2025 U.S. Women's Open outright according to Golf Monthly. The France representative is one of the field's most consistent scorers. She posted an impressive 6 consecutive top-12 finishes in 2024 and five top-12 finishes in 11 starts this year.

Ad

Having made 8 appearances at the U.S. Women's Open, she made the cut 5 times and placed inside the top 5 in 2019. Boutier leads the LPGA Tour with the most number of birdies - an impressive 162 birdies in 43 rounds. The World No. 12 golfer has also posted 17 rounds in the 60s this season.

#3. Hannah Green

Hannah Green, Paris Olympics (Image via Imagn)

Hannah Green is the one of the world's top golfers in the U.S. Women's Open field this week. Ranked 8th in the globe, she bears odds of +5,500 to win the event according to Golf Monthly.

Ad

The Australian golfer has played the prestigious U.S. Women's Open six times and has made the cut in all appearances. Green's best finish was a tied for 13th place finish in 2023 and the worst was in 2021 where she tied for 62nd place.

Green has recorded three finishes in the top-10 in her last five tournament starts. Known for her precision with irons and wedges, this ability is sure to give her ample birdie opportunities at Erin Hills.

Ad

#4. Allisen Corpuz

Allisen Corpuz, Solheim Cup (Image via Imagn)

Allisen Corpuz has a strong record at Major championships. Having placed 26th or better in her last 10 Major starts, she bears odds of +5,000 to win the 2025 U.S. Women's Open according to Golf Monthly.

Ad

The American golfer has a notable record at the event. In 6 starts, she made the cut in 2022 and 2023. She tied for 24th place in the former year and won the U.S. Women's Open in 2023.

Corpuz has made eight consecutive cuts with five top-25 finishes. She heads into this week's event with a scoring average of 70.22.

#5. Mao Saigo

Mao Saigo, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

According to Golf Monthly, Mao Saigo has odds of +4,500 to win the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. She will be making her 4th start this week. Having missed the cut in last year's edition, the LPGA Tour star placed tied for 33rd and 44th place in the previous years.

The Japanese golfer won her first event on the circuit earlier this year by emerging victorious in a gruelling five-way playoff, showcasing that she thrives under pressure. Saigo has since recorded three finishes inside the top-15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More