5 tallest golfers at Open Championship 2023 ft Christo Lamprecht and Dustin Johnson

Christo Lamprecht is the tallest golfer to make a start at this year's Open Championship, and he is one of the tallest golfers at the moment.

Lamprecht, a 6-foot-8-inch giant, led the first round of the 2023 Open Championship after carding 5-under 66 on Thursday, July 20. His 66 is the lowest first-round score by an amateur in majors since Tom Lewis' 65 at the 2011 Open Championship.

With an average height of over six feet, many giants are participating in this year's Open Championship. Stewart Cink, who carded a 3-under 68 on Thursday, is over 6 feet 4 inches tall. Dustin Johnson and Ernie Els are other players playing this year at Royal Liverpool.

Here's a look at the five tallest golfers at the Open Championship 2023.

5 tallest golfers at 151st Open

1) Christo Lamprecht (6 feet 8 inches)

Christo Lamprecht at the 151st Open, Day One

Lamprecht received the invitation for the 151st Open after triumphing at the Amateur Championship last month. He also earned an exemption to next year's Masters and the US Open.

Great height is a genetic attribute for the 22-year-old South African. His great-grandfather was over 7 feet, his grandfather was 6 feet 7 inches, and his father, Christo Sr., is a 6-foot-4-inch giant.

2) Thomas Pieters (6 feet, 5 inches)

Thomas Pieters during the first round of the 151st Open

If Lamprecht is the tallest golfer at this year's Open, Thomas Pieters isn't much behind. The 32-year-old golfer carded 1-under 70 in the first round in his sixth appearance at the Open Championship. His best finish at the oldest major is T28 in 2022

3) Stewart Cink ( 6 feet 4 inches)

Stewart Cink during the first round of the 2023 Open Championship

Cink played a bogey-free 68 on the first day at the Royal Liverpool. The 6-foot-4-inch Cink emerged victorious at the Open in 2009. Besides, he also has to finish in third place at the 2008 Masters, the 2001 US Open, and the 1999 PGA Championship. He has won six times on the PGA Tour.

4) Tony Finau (6 feet 4 inches)

Tony Finau during the first day at Royal Liverpool

Finau is also one of the literal giants in the game currently. With a height of 6 feet 4 inches, there are not many professionals taller than him. Finau, who is making his seventh appearance at the Open, has a good record at the event. He has finished four times in the top 25, including third place in 2019.

5) Dustin Johnson (6 feet, 4 inches)

Dustin Johnson is among the tallest golfer on PGA Tour

Besides being one of the best golfers in the world, Dustin Johnson is among the tallest of them as well. The 6-foot-4-inch giant has claimed 24 PGA Tour titles, including the Masters 2020 and US Open 2016.

In 2020, he switched to LIV Golf, won the first season, and also led his team 4-Aces to victory in the team portion. In the 2023 season, he has triumphed at the LIV Golf Tulsa, and once again, his team, the 4 Aces, is leading the season standings.

Who are the tallest golfers on the PGA Tour?

James Hart du Preez during the Investec South African Open Championship, Day Four

Here are a few of the tallest players who have played on the PGA Tour:

James Hart du Preez: 6-foot-10

Jon Thomson: 6 ft 9 in

Phil Blackmar: 6 ft. 7 in

Chris Wood: 6 ft. 6 in

Robert Karlsson: 6 ft. 5 in

Thomas Pieters: 6 ft. 5 in

Peter Oosterhuis: 6 ft. 5 in

George Bayer: 6 ft. 5 in

Michael Putnam: 6 ft. 4 in

Cameron Davis: 6 ft. 4 in

Jason Kokrak: 6 ft. 4 in