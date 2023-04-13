5 Tiger Woods designed golf courses you should know about

With 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major event trophies, Tiger Woods' illustrated career has been an inspiration for golfers around the world. Despite his injuries, he never gave up and won more than 100 professional tournaments in his career.

Besides golfing, Woods is known for his businesses. The five-time Masters winner owns a golf design company called TGR Design by Tiger Woods and has designed around nine golf courses around the world.

Here's a list of the top five golf courses designed by Tiger Woods.

1) Trump World Golf Club, Dubai

TGR Design started its journey by designing the Trump World Golf Club in Dubailand. It is Dubai's largest tourism and leisure complex.

The club has a 72-hole golf course, a luxury resort, a golf academy, a boutique hotel, and residential properties around the course. It was designed by Tiger Woods and a member company of Dubai Holding, Tatweer.

2) Bluejack National

The luxurious 767 acres property in Montgomery, Texas, Bluejack National is the first golf course designed by Tiger Woods in his home country.

Bluejack is the epitome of natural beauty. It is surrounded by greeneries, beautiful pools, golf courses, residential areas, and a lot more amenities for all age groups.

The golf course placed number one in Texas and 16th in the USA in the residential rankings by Golf Week in 2022.

According to Golf Channel's Advisor, the place personifies luxury. As quoted by the official website of Bluejack, the golf advisor stated:

"The place personifies luxury, but in a laid-back Texas setting."

3) El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante (Image via TGR Design)

El Cardonal opened in 2015 and was ranked number 26 in the Best 2019: Top 50 Mexico and Caribbean golf courses by Golf Week. Tiger Woods designed the course in the old Southern California style.

Speaking about its design, he said as quoted by Diamante Cabosan Lucas:

"I set up the golf strategy to make golfers think and make choices. Regardless of your handicap, there are going to be different ways to play every hole. Angles of approach are going to be very important and will dictate the type of shots you should consider. I love this kind of golf."

4) Payne's Valley

Payne's Valley (Image via Golf.com)

Payne Valley is the first public golf course designed by Tiger Woods. It is located in Ridgedale, Missouri. The place offers golfers the opportunity to experience the amazing Ozark Mountain landscape and enjoy the game's pristine water features.

5) Jack's Bay

Jack's Bay is a short 10-hole golf course designed by Woods. The course is constructed in the pristine beauty of Jack's Bay, nestled south of the Island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

It's a short hole-designed course ranging from 71- 163 yards. It would be absolutely fun for golfers to play world-class golf in the beautiful Bahamas setting.

Speaking about his first visit to the property, Tiger Woods said as quoted by Jack's Bay Club's official website:

"We have the opportunity to build this course on one of the best pieces of property around the world."

