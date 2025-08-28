5 top-rated American LIV Golfers who missed out on Ryder Cup selection ft. Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau is the only golfer from the LIV Golf to make it to the US Ryder Cup team. The American golfer finished in the top 6 in the Ryder Cup standings to automatically qualify for the event.

Some big LIV players, such as Brooks Koepka, missed out on making it to the team. Below are the top 5 American LIV golfers who missed out on the Ryder Cup.

5 top-rated American LIV Golfers who missed out on Ryder Cup selection

#1. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka (Image Source: Imagn)

Brooks Koepka struggled to make it to the US Ryder Cup team in 2025. He had a tough time on the greens in the LIV Golf. He started his campaign with a T33 at the Riyadh event and then a T7 in Adelaide. He also came close to winning at the Singapore event but settled in solo second place. Some of his other notable finishes this season included a T18 in Miami, a T29 at the Chicago event, and a T17 at the Korea event.

#2. Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch (Image Source: Getty)

American golfer Talor Gooch, who plays for Smash GC in the LIV Golf, has had a decent season in the Saudi league and a sixth spot in the season standings, but could not make it to the Ryder Cup. He won the Andalucia event on the breakaway circuit, while some of his notable finishes were third at the Korea event, fourth in the United Kingdom, T8 at the Chicago event, and T12 in Miami.

#3. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (Image- Source: Imagn)

Patrick Reed also enjoyed a good season on the LIV Golf in 2025, but failed to make it to the Ryder Cup. He won the Dallas event in the league earlier this year. The American golfer started his campaign on the Saudi league with a T44 finish, but then recorded some amazing finishes on the circuit. He was tied for tenth at the Hong Kong event, a T7 in Miami, and a T4 in the Korea event.

#4. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson (Image Source: Imagn)

Dustin Johnson is another name who failed to make it to the US Ryder Cup team. He settled in 14th place in the season-ending LIV Golf standings. His notable finishes are a T5 at the Singapore event, a T7 at the Mexico event, a T10 at the Virginia event, and a solo third in the Indianapolis event.

#5. Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson (Image Source: Imagn)

Another big LIV golfer who missed the chance to play in the Ryder Cup is Bubba Watson. He had a decent run on the LIV Golf and started the season with a T12 finish at the Riyadh event. Some of his notable finishes are T7 in the Mexico event, T4 in Virginia, T17 in Chicago, and T8 in Indianapolis.

