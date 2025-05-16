“5-under is a pretty low score in a major” – 2x PGA Tour winner gets candid about PGA Championship conditions after top-3 start

2-time PGA Tour winner Cam Davis got candid about the PGA Championship conditions after the second round. Davis is playing at the second major of the season this week, and he's sitting in second place. Davis is two shots behind Jhonattan Vegas, who's sitting atop the leaderboard.

Following the first round, Davis was asked to reflect upon his thoughts after watching others play at the major. In response, Davis shared his notion about the competition and his upcoming plans for the rest of the tournament. His words read (via ASAP Sports):

“I did watch a little bit of golf. Honestly, the only golf I saw on TV was the Scottie/Xander/Rory group play 16, and I was like, I'm looking forward to playing 16 after watching them all have a hard time on it. Honestly, I thought with it being softer than it would normally be, the scores were going to be maybe a little bit lower than they would have been otherwise. The wind wasn't up too much.”

Davis continued to talk about the golf course. He said:

“But at the same time, this golf course is just -- it's known for being a really tough test, even if the weather is good. The only way you shoot a good score is by not trying to shoot a really good score but just having a few extra putts drop from 20, 30 feet after good shots to get there. I'm not surprised. I'm surprised actually someone didn't get a really low one today, but at the same time, 5-under is a pretty low score in a major actually, so pretty happy with it.”

Cam Davis' score is 5 under, and he shot 66 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.

When will Cam Davis tee off for the second round of the PGA Championship?

Cam Davis will play at 7:11 am for the second round of the PGA Championship along with Eric Cole and Eric Steger on the first tee. Next to them, Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, and Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at 7:22 am on the same tee. Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, and Adam Hadwin will start at 7 am. Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, and Justin Lower are the last group to start at 2:42 pm. Here's the list of tee times and pairings for the second round of the tournament ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. → Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

7:11 a.m. → Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

7:22 a.m. → Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

7:33 a.m. → Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

7:44 a.m. → Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

7:55 a.m. → Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

8:06 a.m. → Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

8:17 a.m. → Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

8:28 a.m. → Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

8:39 a.m. → Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

8:50 a.m. → Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

9:01 a.m. → Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

9:12 a.m. → Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

12:30 p.m. → John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

12:41 p.m. → Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

12:52 p.m. → Max McGreevy, Alex Smalley, Sepp Straka

1:03 p.m. → Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

1:14 p.m. → Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. → Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. → Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. → Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:58 p.m. → Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

2:09 p.m. → Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

2:20 p.m. → Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

2:31 p.m. → John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

2:42 p.m. → Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. → Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

7:16 a.m. → Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

7:27 a.m. → Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

7:38 a.m. → Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

7:49 a.m. → Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

8:00 a.m. → Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

8:11 a.m. → Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

8:22 a.m. → Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

8:33 a.m. → Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8:44 a.m. → Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

8:55 a.m. → Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

9:06 a.m. → Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

9:17 a.m. → Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m. → Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

12:36 p.m. → John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

12:47 p.m. → Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

12:58 p.m. → J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

1:09 p.m. → Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

1:20 p.m. → Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

1:31 p.m. → Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. → Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

1:53 p.m. → Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

2:04 p.m. → Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

2:15 p.m. → Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

2:26 p.m. → Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. → Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

