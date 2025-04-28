5 underperforming golfers at the Chevron Championship 2025 ft. Charley Hull & Nelly Korda

The Chevron Championship 2025 concluded with a thrilling five-way playoff, where Mao Saigo emerged as the winner. She defeated Ariya Jutanugarn, Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan, and Hyo Joo Kim to claim her first major championship as well as maiden LPGA Tour win.

While the Chevron Championship 2025 witnessed some great performances, several top names also had a forgettable week. In this article, we will look at five big names who disappointed at Carlton Woods.

5 underperformers at the Chevron Championship 2025

1) Charley Hull

Charley Hull during the Chevron Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Charley Hull was expected to have a good week at Carlton Woods but she carded a 3-over 75 in the first round. Her opening round comprised three birdies against three bogeys and one double bogey.

The second round wasn't much better, as Hull shot a 1-over 73 to miss the first cut of the season.

2) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Defending champion started with a disappointing 5-over 77 and was on the verge of an early exit. Although she made the cut with a second-round 68, she shot 71 and 70 in the final two rounds and failed to defend her title by a big margin.

The World No. 1 golfer is still looking for her first win in the 2025 season. This has been an underwhelming start for her compared to last year, when she bagged seven titles.

3) Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho during the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Jennifer Kupcho shot an even par 72, but missed the cut after carding a 3-over 75 on Day 2. This is her third missed cut in seven starts in 2025.

4) Hannah Green

Hannah Green missed her first cut (Image Source: Getty)

Hannah Green carded a 1-over 73 in the opening day at Carlton Woods but missed the cut by a huge margin after shooting a 6-over 77 on Day 2.

Green didn't add another birdie in the second round and missed the weekend. This was her first missed cut in five starts, which also has three top tens.

5) Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul (Image Source: Imagn)

Jeeno Thitikul was this week's favorite but carded three 71s and a 75 to tie for 24th. This was her first finish outside the top 20 in 2025, where she has registered four top tens.

