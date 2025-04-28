5 underperforming golfers at the Chevron Championship 2025 ft. Charley Hull & Nelly Korda

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 28, 2025 18:04 GMT
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Charley Hull & Nelly Korda had forgettable week at the Chevron Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Chevron Championship 2025 concluded with a thrilling five-way playoff, where Mao Saigo emerged as the winner. She defeated Ariya Jutanugarn, Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan, and Hyo Joo Kim to claim her first major championship as well as maiden LPGA Tour win.

Ad

While the Chevron Championship 2025 witnessed some great performances, several top names also had a forgettable week. In this article, we will look at five big names who disappointed at Carlton Woods.

5 underperformers at the Chevron Championship 2025

1) Charley Hull

Charley Hull during the Chevron Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Charley Hull during the Chevron Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Charley Hull was expected to have a good week at Carlton Woods but she carded a 3-over 75 in the first round. Her opening round comprised three birdies against three bogeys and one double bogey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The second round wasn't much better, as Hull shot a 1-over 73 to miss the first cut of the season.

2) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship (Image Source: Imagn)
Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Defending champion started with a disappointing 5-over 77 and was on the verge of an early exit. Although she made the cut with a second-round 68, she shot 71 and 70 in the final two rounds and failed to defend her title by a big margin.

Ad

The World No. 1 golfer is still looking for her first win in the 2025 season. This has been an underwhelming start for her compared to last year, when she bagged seven titles.

3) Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho during the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)
Jennifer Kupcho during the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Jennifer Kupcho shot an even par 72, but missed the cut after carding a 3-over 75 on Day 2. This is her third missed cut in seven starts in 2025.

Ad

4) Hannah Green

Hannah Green missed her first cut (Image Source: Getty)
Hannah Green missed her first cut (Image Source: Getty)

Hannah Green carded a 1-over 73 in the opening day at Carlton Woods but missed the cut by a huge margin after shooting a 6-over 77 on Day 2.

Ad

Green didn't add another birdie in the second round and missed the weekend. This was her first missed cut in five starts, which also has three top tens.

5) Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul (Image Source: Imagn)
Jeeno Thitikul (Image Source: Imagn)

Jeeno Thitikul was this week's favorite but carded three 71s and a 75 to tie for 24th. This was her first finish outside the top 20 in 2025, where she has registered four top tens.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications