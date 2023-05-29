5 women's golf shoes you need to have this summer

These days, women's golf shoes are in the thoughts of many ladies. This is not surprising as summer is approaching and the high part of the golf season is already starting.

Of course, we are not talking about the professional season, but the one that lovers of sport enjoy better, as a means of recreation and exercise.

It is time, then, to think about women's golf shoes for our mothers, wives, sisters, etc., always attentive to the fact that fashion and utility go hand in hand. Which ones are we going to recommend or give as a gift to face another happy season?

Here we present five of the best options of women's golf shoes for this summer (prices may vary according to geographic area and retailer):

#1. Adidas women's ZG23 & ZG23 Boa

ADIDAS WOMEN'S ZG23 & ZG23 BOA (Image via Golf Digest)

Shoes designed to maximize traction, due to the importance of this element in the golf swing. Combines the two most resistant midsoles among the brand's designs, which adds the necessary comfort. It uses one percent recycled materials, which lightens the environmental cost.

Price: $200.00

#2. Asics women's Gel Course Ace

ASICS WOMEN'S GEL COURSE ACE (Image via Golf Digest)

Asics strived to combine comfort with foot security and stability during the execution of actions on the course. This was achieved by simultaneously shaping the outsole (wrapping the foot) with the use of gel and foam in the midsole.

Price: $150.00

#3. Footjoy women's Hyperflex Golf Shoe

FOOTJOY WOMEN’S HYPERFLEX GOLF SHOE (Image via Golf Monthly)

This is a pair of shoes of excellent presence, one of the most eye-catching on the market. However, this does not limit them from fulfilling their sporting function to perfection, as they are wide, comfortable, protect the foot well and provide the necessary support on all types of surfaces and environments within the golf course.

Price: $160.00

#4. Duca Del Cosma women's Giordana Golf Shoe

DUCA DEL COSMA GIORDANA GOLF SHOE (Image via Golf Monthly)

The well-earned fame of Italian shoes finds its golfing expression in these women's golf shoes. With them you arrive at the course looking good and you play with the greatest confidence you can have in the comfort and safety of your feet. Undoubtedly, top of the range at the service of golf.

Price: $170.00

#5. Nike Air Max 90 G

NIKE Air Max 90 G (Image via Golf.com).

Last but not least, one of the traditional producers of shoes for this sport. NIKE presented another impressive product: sure-footed but not uncomfortable traction, cool, and a good fit for the foot. An amateur lady will find them more than up to the task.

Price: $ 130.00

Buying women's golf shoes: What aspects to take into account?

Although it's not superfluous that they are showy shoes that make us feel well dressed, the truth is that when choosing women's golf shoes, the most important thing is what they can bring to our game.

Good traction, good support, comfort and safety for our feet are some of the elements that cannot be overlooked. Reasonable moisture resistance is also an appreciated feature.

No matter if you are going to play on the LPGA Tour, next to Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, or if you're doing it as an amateur, with these options and advices, you'll have, for sure, an excellent pair of golf shoes.

