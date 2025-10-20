5 worst perfoming golfers at the DP World India Championship 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The DP World Tour’s last tournament, the DP World India Championship, finished last week at the Delhi Golf Club with Tommy Fleetwood picking up the trophy after scoring 22-under. He defeated Keita Nakajima, who finished in second place with 20-under. Shane Lowry tied for third place with a score of 18 under.

While these golfers secured places under the top 10, many top players couldn't perform well compared to their odds. Hence, here's a list of five golfers who couldn't keep up to the expectations:

5 worst performing golfers at the DP World India Championship

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy’s odds were +450 before the DP World India Championship began, but he finished in T26 after shooting 11-under. He fired 69 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Followed by 69 in the second round with six birdies in total. The third and fourth rounds saw 68 with five birdies and 71 with four birdies, respectively. Before this, he played at the Ryder Cup and helped the European side to win the event.

2) Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin at the Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn

Ben Griffin’s odds were +1000, but he finished in T32 after scoring 9-under in total. He fired 68 in the opening round with five birdies, followed by 68 in the second round with six birdies. The third and fourth rounds of the event saw 72 and 71, with two birdies in each round. Before this, Griffin last played at the Procore Championship, finishing in second place.

3) Brian Harman

Brian Harman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Brian Harman’s odds to win were +1800, but he landed in T26 after scoring 11 under. He scored 68 in the first round of the tournament with five birdies, followed by 65 with eight birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 70 and 74 after carding four birdies in each. Harman's last PGA Tour event was the Tour Championship, where he finished in T13.

4) Angel Ayora

Angel Ayora at the DP World India Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Angel Ayora’s odds were +2800, but he missed the cutline after two rounds of the DP World India Championship. He finished at T67 after scoring 1-under. His scores in the first and second rounds were 74 and 69, respectively. Ayora’s best finish was a T5 each at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Irish Open.

5) Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith at the U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Smith’s odds were +3000, and he finished in 50th place after the DP World India Championship finished. Before this event, Smith played at the Spanish Open and finished in T62 with 1-over.

