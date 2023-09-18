5 worst performers at the 2023 Fortinet Championship ft. (Akshay Bhatia and Zach Johnson)

The 2023 Fortinet Championship witnessed Sahith Theegala claiming his first-ever PGA Tour title on Sunday, September 17, as he carded a 4-under 68 to beat S.H. Kim by a two-stroke margin.

Besides Theegala, names such as Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Cam Davis, Eric Cole, and rookie Kim had a great run over the week at Silverado Resort (North Course). However, there were a few names who had a nightmare of a tournament and weren't at their best.

Here's a look at five of the worst performances at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Five of the worst performances at the 2023 Fortinet Championship

1) Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship

The three back-to-back bogies in the opening three holes weren't an ideal start for Bhatia, and they pretty much set the tone for what would eventually happen. He shot a 1-over 73 in his first round, and despite carding a better 3-under 69 on day 2, it wasn't enough to make it to the weekend.

The 21-year-old golfer hasn't been able to make a cut at the two events he's played since winning his maiden PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship in July.

2) Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson will captain the US in the upcoming Ryder Cup

Johnson has a bigger mission to accomplish in a few days, as he is set to feature at the Ryder Cup as the US' non-playing captain. However, the Fortinet Championship was a good stage for him to gain some confidence ahead of the Rome event.

Johnson started well with a 3-under 69 on Thursday but missed the track in the following round as he shot a 2-over 74 in the second round. The 12-time PGA Tour winner has now missed eight cuts on the PGA Tour.

3) Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen hits out of a bunker to the 16th green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship

Dahmen had a great start at the 2023 Fortinet Championship as he shot a bogey-free 69 on Thursday. However, Friday's performance was quite contrary, as the golfer struggled to find his rhythm.

With two bogeys and two double bogeys, Dahmen ended up missing the cut by three strokes. The 37-year-old American has now missed two cuts in his last four starts. His only top-10 finish this year came at the Barracuda Championship.

4) Arjun Atwal

Arjun Atwal hasn't made the cut this year

Arjun Atwal's struggles this year continued at the Fortinet Championship, where he failed to make the cut for yet another event. The 50-year-old Indian golfer started with a 5-over 77 in the first round, followed by a 74 on Friday.

The winner of the 2010 Wyndham Championship made nine bogeys and a double bogey over the course of the two days at the Silverado Resort.

5) Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson during the first round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship

Webb Simpson missed a cut at the Fortinet Championship, continuing the trend of alternating between making and missing the cut since the Players Championship.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner shot 73 and 74 over the two days at Silverado Resort's North Course to end up at 3-over, six strokes short of the cutline. This was his ninth missed cut of the season.

Last month, Simpson had his best performance of the year when he finished tied for fifth at the Wyndham Championship.