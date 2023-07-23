5 worst performers at the British Open 2023

The recently concluded 2023 British Open featured some incredible performances. Brian Harman recorded the first major victory of his career and became only the third-left handed golfer to win the Open Championship. World No. 3 Jon Rahm finished T2 after a record-breaking third round.

But, as in every tournament, there were also some truly unfortunate performances at the British Open. Several players performed well below expectations, including some experienced golfers.

Adri Arnaus, The 151st Open (Image via Getty).

Let's take a look at the five worst performances from the 2023 British Open:

#1: Jazz Janewattananond, the worst performance at the British Open.

Jazz Janewattananond is a 27-year-old Thai player who has been a professional since 2010. He is a well-known player on Asian circuits, with 11 wins and numerous good placings.

However, in the British Open, he did not fare well and finished in absolute last place, with a score of +22 from two rounds (obviously, he did not make the cut). Janewattananond was unable to find his best game at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

He played the first round with four bogeys and three double bogeys. The second round went even worse, with nine bogeys and a triple bogey.

#2: Adri Arnaus

Spaniard Adri Arnaus never found his stride at Hoylake either. From the moment he closed his first nine holes with +7, he seemed destined to suffer in this edition of the British Open.

Arnaus made six bogeys and three double bogeys on Thursday and 10 bogeys and a double bogey on Friday. However, he managed to make three birdies during the two rounds, which ensured he avoided the last position by one stroke (+21).

#3: Taichi Kho

Hong Kong's Taichi Kho was another golfer who struggled from his first shots at the British Open. His first day's front nine was completed with +8, with six bogeys and a double bogey.

From the 10th hole of the first day, Kho seemed to find his stride. He strung together seven straight pars and then a birdie on the 17th hole to raise his hopes. However, a quintuple bogey on the 18th hole buried his already slim chances.

The second round was more of the same for Kho, with seven bogeys and a birdie to finish at +18.

Taichi Kho, The 151st Open - Preview Day Two (Image via Getty).

#4: Gunner Wiebe

34-year-old American golfer Gunner Wiebe, who has been a professional since 2011, was away from the sport for a while due to injury. In 2023, he has played on the DP World Tour often, albeit with underwhelming results.

Wiebe had two poor rounds at the 2023 British Open, with five bogeys, two double bogeys and a birdie on the first day, and seven bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie on the second day (+16).

#5: Five players with +14

The fifth position in our list is occupied by five players who finished 36 holes with 14 over 156. These include the Japanese duo of Kensei Hirata and Hiroshi Iwata, the South African Kyle Barker, Australian amateur Harrison Crowe, and the Spaniard Jorge Campillo.