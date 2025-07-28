5 worst performing golfers at the 2025 LIV Golf UK ft. Dustin Johnson

The LIV Golf UK was held at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, UK. Joaquin Niemann emerged victorious after three days of outstanding professional golf. He finished his campaign with a total score of 17 under par. The layout was ideal for him, but many other golfers struggled to perform well in the tournament.

The JCB Golf and Country Club has a layout that puts golfers in a risk-reward position. As a result, many golfers took the risk but were unable to carry it out, thus ending the tournament poorly. Here are five of the golfers who didn't fare well in the tournament.

5 worst performing golfers at the 2025 LIV Golf UK

#5 Brooks Koepka

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka did not enjoy playing on the JCB Golf and Country Club course. Koepka had a poor first round of 1 over par, and his next two rounds (even par and +2) resulted in a total score of 3 over par. While the performance does not look horrible, he ended up tied for 47th place in the standings.

#4 Ben Campbell

LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Two - Source: Getty

Ben Campbell showed great potential to fans during the LIV Golf Singapore tournament, where he finished third. However, his game has suffered significantly since then, and the golfer failed to do well in the LIV Golf UK as well.

He finished the tournament with a score of 1 over par, tying for 42nd. This is the second tournament in a row where he finished outside the top 40. His first event was LIV Golf Andalucia, where he tied for 45th place.

#3 Phil Mickelson

PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson had another disappointing week in the 2025 season. The LIV Golf UK was not ideal for him, and despite having a total score of 1 over par, he finished tied for 37th place. Interestingly, this is his second-worst record in any LIV Tournament this season, with the first coming at the LIV Golf Korea, where he finished far over par and tied for 50th position.

#2 Matthew Wolff

Golf: LIV Golf Houston - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Matthew Wolff once again suffered a disappointing performance at the LIV Golf UK. The golfer rediscovered form in the LIV Golf Korea, finishing solo sixth. While Wolff had withdrawn from the LIV Golf Andalucia, supporters had high hopes for him in this competition, but he finished second to last with a solo 53rd position. Wolff shot a total score of 7 over par, including rounds of E, +7, and E.

#1 Dustin Johnson

The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Dustin Johnson's performance was disappointing at the LIV Golf UK event. The golfer was unable to gain control of the JCB Golf and Country Club and finished the competition in 54th place. He finished with a total score of 9 over par, including rounds of +2,+3, and +4. This is Johnson's worst LIV tournament performance to date.

