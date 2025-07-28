5 worst performing golfers at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 ft. Gemma Dryburgh

The 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open has concluded. A tough week in Gailes, Ayrshire, saw the field push to post their best performances in the prestigious tournament.
While the field saw a mix of LPGA and LET players, several of the world's best struggled in Scotland's harsh conditions. With Lottie Woad earning her maiden win on the circuit in only her fourth start, some seasoned golfers like Gemma Dryburgh placed at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Here's a look at five golfers who underperformed at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (via LPGA Tour):
#1. Gemma Dryburgh
Gemma Dryburgh finished in near last place at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. She tied for 65th place with two other golfers in the 70-woman field.
The Scottish native opened up the tournament with a 6-over-par 78 score. With the pressure of making the cut, she fired up a 5 under par 67 round on Friday. However, Dryburgh struggled to make putts and closed the week with rounds of 2 over par 74 and 4 over par 76. Her scoring average for this week was 73.75, while she averaged 71.96 the rest of the season.
#2. Allisen Corpuz
Allisen Corpuz struggled to hit greens and make putts this week. The LPGA Tour sensation hit only 48 out of 72 greens in regulation and had a total of 123 putts.
Having posted rounds of 1 under par 71, 2 over par 74, 2 under par 70, and 7 over par 79, she averaged 73.5 for the week. Corpuz performed 2.29 strokes worse than her season scoring average of 71.21.
Allisen Corpuz placed 64th at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.
#3. Morgane Metraux
Morgane Metraux opened up the score with a 4-under-par 68 round despite starting with a double bogey on the first hole. A one-over-par 73 round on Friday led to a 4-over-par 76 round the next day.
Metraux posted a 2-over-par 74 round on Sunday, as she struggled with her dispersion throughout the week. The Swiss native hit 34 out of 56 fairways and 50 out of 72 greens in regulation.
Metraux tied for 57th place at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.
#4. Dewi Weber
Dewi Weber tied for 50th place at this week's tournament. With rounds of 73, 71, 73, and 72, she averaged 72.25 for the week in Ayrshire while her average for the season is 71.63.
The Dutch athlete managed to hit 30 out of 56 fairways this week with a driving average of 266 yards. Weber hit 57 out of 72 greens in regulation and had a total of 128 putts.
#5. Aunchisa Utama
Aunchisa Utama began the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open with a 3-under-par 69 round. However, she went on to post over-par rounds the next three days.
Her worst score of 6 over par 78 came into play on Sunday. Utama posted rounds of 69, 76, 73, and 78 to total 8 over par for the week and place 68th in the 70-woman field.