$50,000,000 World number 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler invests in USA’s ‘fastest growing sport’

Scottie Scheffler has set out to invest in a new venture, the Texas Ranchers- a new pickleball team will be a part of Major League Pickleball (MLP). Scheffler played at a collegiate level in Dallas, and also played junior tournaments around the Lone Star State.

Scheffler joins several notable athletes from Texas, including Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, C.J. Stroud of Houston Texans and Myles Garrett of Texas A&M. Scheffler is excited to see the development of the rapidly growing game in America.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how the sport and fandom develop. I’m proud to support the Ranchers in building a world-class franchise in my home state," Scheffler said via SB Nation.

Expand Tweet

Myles Garrett, also played pickleball in Ohio, and believes in pickleball's ability to capitalize itself as a recreational sport.

“You can be playing with your friends, then go home and now you’re chilling watching [the pros] play. You’re taking their moves and you’re starting to understand the game. Those things, that’s how every sport promotes itself and grows by just being accessible to a lot of people and to the youth."

Scottie Scheffler makes Texas Ranchers pickleball team announcement ahead of the 2023 Tour Championship

The next event of the MLP will take place in late September in Atlanta, Georgia. Scottie Scheffler made the announcement for his new team during the Tour Championship week, which is scheduled to be held at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta as well.

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2023 Tour Championship ranked first in the world and the FedEx Cup rankings. He will tee if off with a score of -10 in the hopes of winning almost $18 million in the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

After the Tour Championships however, Scheffler said that he will only play the Ryder Cup, and will focus on that. He will take time to recuperate himself and take plenty of time to rest for the next season. During his off time, Scheffler hopes to be able to visit pickleball tournaments, and golf fans would love to see him play as well.